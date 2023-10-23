Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, recently pulled up at a club in style with his baby mama/manager Jada Pollock

Popular content creator Egungun, who usually checks the cost of people's outfits, shared a video online

Instead of checking the cost of Wizkid's expensive outfit, Egungun focused on his cars and revealed how much the singer purchased them

The cost of the two Rolls Royce and Mercedez Benz Nigerian singer Wizkid pulled up in at Quilox club in Lagos has sparked reactions.

On content creator Egungun's page, he showed off the singer's cars, two Rolls Royce and a Mercedez Benz.

The young man is known for sharing videos of celebrities, influencers and ordinary people after getting them to reveal how much everything their outfits cost.

However, the case differed for Wizkid, as Egungun showed the singer's cars instead.

According to him, Wizkid's two Rolls Royce cost about N700m and N550m each, and the Benz cost over N450m.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to video of Wizkid's cars

emmy_jay0016:

"Later them go say davido dey show off, waiting una goat come Dey do?"

bibson_codedd:

"Omoh money pass money ooo so as egungun get money reach them no allowed him to even interview or shake Wizkid hand."

iam_olapizzle:

"If to say na davido now u will do the drip check for him but wiz no get time na u Dey tell us the cost of is car urself."

slambhoy:

"If na Davido e go interview, see say Wizkid no be anybody mate."

donyusluv_1:

"The third car is like davido own way he dey use shout who know say baba get that type of car."

thaworldbanana:

"And he makes no noise about it"

sokid_west:

"E reach wizkid time, Egungun turn ola of Lagos."

just__jossy:

"I love this man!! big wiz for a fucccking reason!!!!"

