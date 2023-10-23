Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Burna Boy has sparked reactions with some snaps he recently shared online

A photo of Burna Boy, his grandfather and his uncle, which was tagged as three generations "Father, son and grandson" trends

Some fans who didn't understand the singer's post queried him, asking who his father was amongst those he posted

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy recently stirred emotions online with a post he shared hailing his family's three generations.

Burna Boy who is currently in Lagos, was recently seen bowling with his friends and family.

A picture of his grandfather and uncle shared online by Burna Boy has gotten people talking. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@tolu_bi

A post he shared on his page has sparked emotions online. In one of Burna's posts, shared on his IG page, he noted a photo that got people talking.

3 Generations

The singer had reposted a photo his uncle, Tolu Benson-Idonije, shared on IG. The photo was tagged as three generations, and it got people asking questions.

The picture had three persons in it: Burna Boy, his grandfather and his uncle, Tolu.

However, the tag "3 Generations" added to the photo got people talking. People were curious to know why it was tagged as Father, son and grandson.

Burna Boy's post:

See his uncle's post:

Fans react to Burna's 3 generation photos

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's 3 generation photos:

@georgeblaq_:

"Father ke?"

@teflonsecurity:

"Which one is father."

@burna.boy.news:

"Beautiful and inspiring talented family".

@burnaboyszn:

"The Ogulus."

@benny7g:

"Generational heritage!"

@casual_luxury23:

"So this man is Burna father I think he’s Burna brother."

@burnaboythegenre:

"There's something called generation talent and trust me, it runs in the Ogulus."

@jeffrey_uwaf:

"Grandpa Benson Idonigie!!!!! 7th Avenue Festac. Great Memories. A Proper Legendary Patriarch of a Legendary Household. Always Respect!!!"

@claw_son25:

"Which one is father. Papa Burna is not here. What is going on?."

