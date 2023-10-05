Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian Afrobeats icon Burna Boy, was recently recognised in London for her inputs into African entertainment

Bose Ogulu, mother to Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, was recently honoured in London with the "History Maker Award 2023" at the Best of Africa Awards.

The famous businesswoman and talent manager hosted the event and gave the keynote address on the theme of "Legacy" to the top personalities from the worlds of sports, fashion, and music who were in attendance.

Burna Boy’s Mum Bose Ogulu receives award in London Credit: @swagofafricanews

Source: Instagram

This honour recognises the efforts and success of people of African and Pan-African descent.

See scintillating pictures and videos from the lush event

Source: Legit.ng