Upcoming Nigerian singer Logos Olori trends online after a scary clip he shared on his page went viral

The DMW signee was full of praises as he survived a ghastly car accident that left two cars entirely written off

In a post shared online, Logo Olori thanked his record label boss Davido, describing him as the only "Godfather"

Young Nigerian singer Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo, aka Logo Olori, trends online after clips of a ghastly car accident he survived went viral.

The singer is one of Davido's latest signees. He was recently in the news for his music video that a strong Muslim contingent in the North found offensive.

DMW signee Logos Olori trends online after surviving a ghastly car accident. Photo credit: @logosolori/@davido

Source: Twitter

He recently survived a ghastly car accident that nearly took his life.

Only one Godfather 001

The young singer, however, stirred emotions online with how he shared the news of his car accident.

The comments attached to the photos and video of his bashed car got people talking. Many criticised the statements as wayward and nonchalant.

In the post, Logos Olori seemed more concerned about hailing Davido, whom he described as the "Godfather."

Read an excerpt of Logos' comment below:

"Thank God for life. Only one Godfather 001 @davido. New whip on the way . Make them try do Lekki road."

See Logos Olori's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Logo Olori's post

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the post:

@drkemiolunloyo:

"Almost sacrificed ️ Only one GODNo Godfather."

@bright_obiadi:

"Thank God for your life. But most importantly I'm happy for David because gullible people for say him don use am do ritual."

@emeka_:

"Na only God dey protect us in this life. Use this moment to thank Him for His endless mercies."

@itzmikolo1:

"Thank god say nothing do am, before dem will start saying Davido don use am."

@naijaneur:

"Stop over speeding!!!!"

@ulasi.ezp:

"Blaming the road when you’re the one that was speeding. yes the bad roads don’t help but caution your speeding. Thank God for your life."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Who’s that atheist that said that God doesn’t exist again?"

@ubigho_omena:

"Thank God nothing happened to him o if not some Nigerians will start blaming Davido."

@adeoluolatomide:

"That was a lot. Thank God for your life."

@funmibihelen:

"God no go shame David again. Thank you LORD."

Davido gifts new signee Logos Olori customised DMW pendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting what Davido did when Logos Olori signed with his record label.

The upcoming artist, Logos Olori, had taken to social media to celebrate his boss's generosity after giving him a customised 30BG diamond-studded pendant.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the photo with a caption, noting that his standing as a 30BG member was now set in stone.

Source: Legit.ng