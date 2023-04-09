Bose Ogulu, the mother of ace Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently got the attention of people with a post she shared online of herself and American pop star, Usher

The internationally renowned music manager, in her post, gushed over her son's recent performance at the Dreamville festival, where she got to meet Usher

It was at this same concert Burna Boy got to meet Usher that a viral clip of the Nigerian singer seen losing his mind got people talking online

Internationally renowned music executive and mother of Afrobeat star Bose Ogulu have got people talking online with a post she shared of herself and U.S pop singer Usher.

Bose Ogulu, in the post, shares quite a firm embrace with Usher as Burna Boy watches on.

Reactions trailed viral photos of Burna Boy gushing as she meets American singer Usher. Photo credit: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit reported earlier that Burna Boy, during his recent show in North Carolina, got to meet Usher and completely went Bananas as they socialised.

Burna's mum hailed her son's performance at Dreamville festival, noting that it left her hooked as the African Giant brought the house down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Bose Ogulu's post as she glee from ear to ear when she met with Usher:

See how netizens reacted to the photo of Burna Boy's mum and Usher

@pricelesshairs:

"I’ll be like you. My kids will make me go places."

@poco_lee:

"Biggest Nam Nam."

@rahman_jago_:

"NAM NAM."

@leputain2black:

"Mama Burna bring that energy here in Oakland! We are ready for the show."

@kujay_of.lagos_:

"Biggest force @burnaboygram."

@tumabasa:

"Burna was amazing at Dreamville!"

@_mrchaser_:

"I wish I have a mom like this ."

@kelzzcollectibles:

"I declare that my kids will make me proud n go places in Jesus name Amen ."

@ryan_taylor:

"Highest love."

@ayindelawa:

"ODG for a reason ❤️ from the OUTSIDERS."

Burna Boy’s mum turns hype woman, hails his band as they entertain ‘oyinbo' crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu loves to have a great time whenever the singer is on tour or simply performing at an event.

The singer, alongside Tems and Rema, performed at the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show on February 19 in Utah, United States.

In a video sighted online, Burna's mum Bose was seen with his band, The Outsiders, as they performed a tune on their drums and other instruments.

Source: Legit.ng