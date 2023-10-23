Popular, outspoken Nigerian clergyman Pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje trends online after an order he gave went viral

Odumeje, during his recent Sunday service sermon, had slammed Nigerian pastors praying for the state of Israel

He noted that he would make any pastor who prays for Israel go "dumb and deaf"

Famous Anambra-state-based clergyman Chukwuemeka Odumeje has sparked reactions online after a clip of his recent Sunday service sermon went viral.

Odumeje, during Sunday service, spoke about the ongoing Israel and Gaza crisis. During his sermon, Odumeje threatened to harm any Nigerian pastor he sees praying for Israel.

Pastor Odumeje threatens Nigerian clergymen over Israel & Gaza crisis. Photo credit: @chukwuemeka_odumeje/@un.org

Source: Instagram

Deaf and Dumb

Odumeje also referred to as Liquid Metal, threatened to make any Nigerian clergyman who prayed for Israel go deaf and dumb.

He noted that such prayers are much more needed at home in Nigeria than in Israel. Odumeje said the country has much more problems to deal with than Israel does.

Odumeje's comments are coming barely seven days after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye had held a prayer session for Israel.

Listen to Odumeje's video threatening other Nigerian pastors:

Reactions trail Odumeje's video

See how netizens reacted to Pastor Odumeje's message to other Nigerian clergymen:

@jakyeosaretin:

"The day you dare Daddy Adeboye is the day you know why God don’t play with Elijah, keep on deceiving people that you are a called..."

@zainab.ayoo:

"This man looks like the older version of Bobrisky."

@soulbeat__:

"You never play for yo plesident wey no know left and light."

@amid_freshoutboi:

"But Isreal too do abeg. You need to see small small kids wey don kpain for this war matter. Abeg God no let Nigeria witness any disaster abeg ."

@only__xmimi:

"So Tinubu no know left and right this country sef."

@kingmic_ex:

"This pastor talk say he want die back then nah. time never reach?"

@oga_nze_1:

"E be like say na from Pluto this man migrate from."

@oga.udeme:

"I no wan hear later say na video shop or what ever oh Evidence Dey oh."

@mzpearlls:

"So our president does not know his left and right??"

@jst_bryan_:

"Papa wetin you go do for pastor Adeboye that prayed for them last week."

Prophet Odumeje prophesies his own death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pastor Odumeje took many by surprise, prophesying his death.

During a sermon to his church members, he noted that his work on earth was nearly completed and would soon die.

The 40-year-old clergyman shared this prophecy with his congregation. He also noted that he told his family to prepare for the unexpected.

