The 40-year-old Founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry said the purpose for which he came to the world has been fulfilled and he will soon die

Prophet Odumeje who disclosed this to his congregation said he had discussed it with his son and told him to get ready to be the head of the family

Onitsha, Anambra state - In what can be considered shocking, the Founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje has said that he’s completed his work on earth and will die soon.

According to Vanguard, the popular Anambra-based pastor who is aged 40 stated this during a church service.

The cleric fondly called Indaboski reportedly told his congregation that it was time for him to go.

I have told my son - Odumeje says

Odumeje said he had a heart-to-heart talk with his first son, David, and informed him that his last days in the world are near.

He told the boy to prepare to be the man of the house who will take care of his siblings and mother when he (Odumeje) is gone.

The cleric explained that the purpose for which he came to the world has been fulfilled.

“I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I, your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” he said.

