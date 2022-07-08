Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has become the topic of discussion following a saddening occurence at his church.

Hours ago, it was reported that the Anambra State Government demolished a big church which was founded by the clergyman.

It was also revealed that the prophet who resides in Onitsha was manhandled by the Armed Task force officials during the demolition.

In this article, Legit.ng brings to the fore more information about the prophet and his lifestyle.

1. A shoemaker turned controversial pastor

Prior to the opening of his church, Chukwuemeka Odumeje had his days of humble beginnings when he struggled as a shoe maker on the streets of Onitsha.

Odumeje left the leather designing business after building his church but he doesn't fail to let his members know that he is an expert shoe designer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his words:

"When you say I am a shoe maker, then you bring to me your evidences that make you to be better than me, you are just a noise maker."

2. He has a big church in the heart of Anambra

Chukwuemeka Odumeje founded Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry also known as the 'Land of Freedom', located in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The prophetic pastor has been steadily gaining waves online due to his viral prophecies which has caused many people to flood his church seeking for miracles and solutions to their problems.

3. He's very flamboyant and parades array of celebrity friends

One of the things which made Odumeje rise to limelight is his connection to several celebrities who have attended his church on different ocassions.

These popular celebrities include the likes of Zubby Micheal, Yul Edochie, Rita Daniels, Rita Edochie, Flavour, Harry B, Jerry Amilo, Mercy Aigbe, just to name a few.

Also, the pastor's flamboyant lifestyle and incessant display of wealth cannot be left out. He has been spotted numerous times spraying money on celebrities or showing off heaps of cash.

4. He is a singer

So many people are not aware of the fact that prophet Odumeje is a musician. In fact, during an interview with vanguard, the pastor stated that he started singing right from his mother's womb.

In 2020, Odumeje released a soundtrack titled Agaba. He subsequently released another track “Alabasidi” which is one of the most loved by his fans around the globe.

5. Controversial nicknames like Liquid Metal, Indabosky, Lion

Although the most widely known nickname of the prophet is "Indaboski", he however has several other nicknames which he usually addresses himself as.

Other nicknames include, Lion, liquid metal, smack down pastor, sepre, the Lebadu, the Lemande, The Abidoshika, a war, the battle himself, the fight, the dead man, the virus himself, coat of many colors, fire man and radical prophet."

"This is very sad": Reactions as anambra Government demolishes influential Nigerian pastor Odumeje’s church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as ‘Odumeje’, has had a fair share of sad days in Onitsha today, Thursday, July 7.

It was a sad one for the popular man of God whom, while trying to prevent the Anambra government officials from demolishing his church, was dealt with in the process.

According to reports, the demolition exercise was in line with the Onitsha urban renewal plan spearheaded by Governor Charles Soludo.

Source: Legit.ng