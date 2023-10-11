Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has given a fresh task to members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

The cleric on Wednesday, called on the RCCG faithful to pray for Israel as the country is locked in war with Hamas

Reacting to the development, the man of God urged the people of Israel to be confident of victory, noting "RCCG family is praying for them"

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Pastor Adeboye has urged brethren in the country to be strong in the Lord. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

The renowned cleric urged all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG worldwide to stand with the people of Israel.

Pastor Adeboye made this call in a video clip posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 11.

As reported by Vanguard, the man of God, who noted that his prayers are with the people of Israel, said:

“Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Adeboye's video surfaced online as he encouraged brethren in Israel

Watch Pastor Adeboye's video below:

Recall the Israel-Hamas war claimed hundreds of innocent civilian lives and with thousands of casualties since the war broke out on Saturday.

