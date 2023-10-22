Nigerian singer Davdio and Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye have brought some sweetness to the timelines lately

The two stars linked up at the Trace Awards held in Kigal on October 21, as they both shared a lovely moment

The DMW executive, known to be a huge supporter of the self-acclaimed Gen Z baddie, did a brief performance for her

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davdio, and BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, best known as Ilebaye, lit up the timelines lately with a video of them.

The two stars were present at the prestigious Trace Awards in Kigali, where they took a moment to delight their fans with the sweet video.

The Gen Z baddie beamed joyfully in the clip as the Afrobeats star serenaded her with a famous indigenous victory song.

Davido had previously celebrated Ilebaye's victory in the All Stars season, where she triumphed over strong contenders like Mercy Eke, Ceec, Pere, Adekunle, Cross, and others.

See their video here

Video of Davdio and Ilebaye sparked reactions online

Legit.ng captured how fans gushed at the duo.

See comments below:

ozizapesemi:

"Some people go cry oohhh."

mimibalo1:

"How you no go take like David abeg."

lovebannie:

"Genz baddie our winner."

legend.zino_:

"David ❤️❤️❤️ tell why I go stop to love you ? Nothing can."

ts_ebere:

"See me smiling like mumu. Baye will not kill me."

pray_tell81:

"Someone check on phyna Abeg. So far David knows Baye and vee."

theaccountant609:

"Chai! Phyna would not like this oooo. Congratulations ilebaye."

erin_nneze:

"A great example of how humility can get you far,being razz and unnecessarily ghetto and rude pulls people away.phyna is very uncultured."

official_joyonyi:

"At least evidence dey this time. In case clout chaser wan chase clout tomorrow say em no know my baby ILEBAYE."

Davido denies knowing BBNaija winner Phyna

Popular Nigerian singer Davido broke his silence concerning his drama with BBNaija star Phyna.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the DMW boss had liked a tweet that called Phyna’s fans the most useless set of people.

The DMW boss later disclosed on social media that he had no idea who Phyna was as he apologised to her.

Source: Legit.ng