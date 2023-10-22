Popular Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo left many in stitches as she warmly suggested names for Davido's newborn twins

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats superstar and his wife, Chioma Rowland, welcomed a twin set of bouncing babies

In a new development, the controversial figure took to social media to announce the names she deemed fit the singer's twins

Popular Nigerian media figure Kemi Olunloyo recently made headlines with a post in which she offered unsolicited advice to Afrobeats singer Davido, who welcomed a set of bouncing twins with his wife Chioma Rowland.

Legit.ng reported the online celebration that followed as the good news went viral about the DMW boss and his wife.

Kemi Olunloyo ‘names’ Davido’s newborn twins Credit: @drkemiolunloyo, @davido

In a new update, Kemi recommended that the singer name his twins "Phyna" and "Phyno", stirring up ridicule and controversy online.

The suggestion by Kemi that one of Davido's twins be called "Phyna" added an unpleasant twist to the drama the singer had with the BBNaija star lately.

See the post below

Netizens react to Kemi Olunloyo's suggestion

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

apex_queen48:

"Kemi you for add Alobam join. Phyna and phyno kor."

adunni2380:

"Yabaleft patient ."

nanahemaama:

God this woman crazy."

xiana_ria:

"Same woman will be saying nonsense about mohbad's case."

sugarsharon67:

"Makee e kuku get phyna for house as e no no d one wey dey outside."

adekanyinsol:

"3years old thunder go strike this woman."

frankas_kitchen:

"Did he say he was looking for names?"

victoriah9447:

"It's not funny Aunty Kemi, very expensive joke from a grandmother."

braimohpreshy:

"This woman end shacause how do you talk about people that are old enough to be your children,and claimed that you know his late mom and respects her,yet you talked about her offspring this way."

Anita Brown sends heartfelt message to Davido and Chioma

Davdio's alleged side chick Anita Brown has sent her well wishes to Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma, following rumours that they welcomed a set of twins.

According to the report, the Afrobeats superstar and his wife welcomed the babies in America.

The US model addressed her supposed supporters while congratulating the celebrity couple on becoming parents. She expressed hope for a better future for the duo.

Source: Legit.ng