Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is back again with another video of him lashing out at one of his benefactors, Kogbagidi

The Zazoo Zeh crooner called out the music promoter for living a fake life and revealed that he doesn't have a house in Lagos

Portable also said he is the one who buys fuel in Kogbagidi's Benz and called him a thief who can never be his manager

Portable has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since his breakout song, Zazoo Zeh became a hit.

One of the people who he hailed in the song and facilitated his union with Olamide, Kogbagidi has since fallen into his bad books and he is calling him out heavily again.

Portable calls out Kogbagidi again. Credit: @portablebaeby @kogbagidi

Source: Instagram

A video of Portable tongue lashing Kogbagidi and using unprintable words for him has emerged on social media.

The singer called Kogbagidi a thief who cannot be his manager so as not to ruin his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He also called himself a superstar who gives Kogbagidi money, arranges apartments for him, and buys fuel inside his Benz.

Portable finally declared that the promoter and his crew are living fake lives in Lekki and revealed that he doesn't have a home in Lagos.

Watch the controversial video below:

Hilarious reactions to Portable's video

Nigerians have reacted differently to Portable's rant for Kogbagidi.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamtrinityguy:

"At least you should try to calm down sometimes,must you talk ni,we love you but jeje."

Abayomi_alvin:

"Portable for reply with music instead make the music trend small….make money with your controversies. No be every time,talk talk na."

Mariam_oyakhilome:

"Someone said he must respond and he did."

R0wlvnd:

"Make my future helper no use because of Portable no help me sha."

Niffyssecret

"Don’t bite the finger that feeds you."

Portable falls out with Kogbagidi again

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable appeared to have fresh issues with his promoter, Kogbagidi, after a video trended online.

In the viral clip, Portable was seen wielding a baseball bat as he confronted Kogbagidi and demanded his car.

The viral video left many confused with some of them wondering if it is a stunt or a real fight.

Source: Legit.ng