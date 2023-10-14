As more clips from the burial ceremony of Wizkid's mum emerge online, a clip of the singer and actress Osas Ighodaro getting quite cuddly has gone viral

It is pretty public knowledge that Osas is a big fan of Wizkid, and the singer has constantly shown that he is also into her

However, a recent clip from the Wiz's mum's burial, where the two entertainers were seen in quite a cuddly manner, has gotten people talking

A video of renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid and famous Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro getting a little bit raunchy during the burial ceremony of the former's mum has sparked reactions online.

In the viral clip, Osas Ighodaro's big grin as Wizzy struck a pose next to her was one of the biggest highlights of their exchange.

Clips from Wizkid's mum's burial trends. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@officialosas

Social media has been on fire since the clip emerged online as fans of both entertainers couldn't help but react to the viral clip.

Wizzy's relationship with Osas Ighodaro

This isn't the first time a video of Wizkid and Osas meeting at an event would go viral online.

It is also publicly documented that the pair share a crush on each other.

See the viral video of Wizkid and Osas that's gotten people talking online:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video below

@ElhadjAfellay:

"One thing to take home from this party is: people different from crowd"

@Big__Erv:

"This their friendship/crushship na belle go end am last last.

@kaaego:

"Osas too fine, damnnnnn! This babe go later carry Wiz pikin."

@Realtonyblack1:

"Osas no hide her feelings for wizzy na why the snap get swagg."

@pengmanofficial:

"Daddy Yo in full effect! ."

@Rilex_xclusive:

"Osas when she is front of camera with wizzy: We up again let’s give them.”

@emekathevibe:

"Na who dey watch wizzy hand for back abi na only observe am."

@otizyoucanFx:

"Wizkid boldness around girls is something that needs to be studied In University. Man never get distracted."

@nne_beke:

"Why Osas dey blush?"

Wizkid grabs Osas Ighodaro’s waist as she attends his MSG show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting about Wizzy's friendship with Osas Ighodaro and how far they've come.

The curvy actress was one of the few Nigerian celebs who attended Wizkid's famous show at Madison Square Garden (MSG) a while back.

An overhyped Ighodaro met the singer backstage after the show and joined him in celebrating the special moment.

