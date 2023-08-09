Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, was caught on camera appearing to be in a very deep thought

The socialite was seen putting his hands on his face as he sat solemnly, and it raised questions online

Cubana Chiefpriest saw the viral post and also shared his thoughts on his official Instagram page

A video of popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, appearing to be in deep thought went viral.

In the video posted on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1 and spotted by Legit.ng, the celebrity barman was seen sitting solemnly in a restaurant with his hand on his face before he stood up.

Cubana Chiefpriest was in deep thought. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The video was accompanied by a caption where a netizen noted that if Cubana Chiefpriest could be thinking the way he was, then he, as a regular person, has a lot to worry about.

See the video below:

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to video of him in deep thought

The viral video also caught Chiefpriest’s attention, and he took to his official Instagram page to react. On his IG stories, he reposted the clip and accompanied it with a simple caption.

He wrote:

“Chai, no evidence.”

See a screenshot below:

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on viral video of him in deep thought. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Reactions to video of Cubana Chiefpriest in deep thought

Many social media users had hot takes on the viral Chiefpriest video. Read some of them below:

Yung_3t:

“The bigger your weight, the bigger the problem. Na rich people think pass. HighBP na rich man disease, any poor man wey get am no serious.”

haybliss999:

“Sacrifice rejected.”

techbelles:

“Businessmen think like this all the time. Strategizing. Just leave them alone if you see them like this.”

rumzysele:

“Loan company their wahala too much .”

Nosadeborah:

“Na baby mama drama.”

official_wini_:

“The rich also cry.”

verified_honcho:

“The truth be say all men are going through a lot.”

abdii.account:

“His container ”

Cubana Chiefpriest rewards boy in viral Peter Obi's photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest fulfilled his pledge to Yusuf Alabi, the young boy photographed at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally.

Recall that the socialite had reacted to the viral photo by asking for the boy to be found because he wanted to change his life and get him off the streets.

Chiefpriest located the boy and established communication with him to the joy of Nigerians on social media.

Source: Legit.ng