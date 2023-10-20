An old clip of the late singer Mohbad recently emerged online, and it has created a bit of an emotional stir

In the trending video, the singer was seen playing his guitar while singing gospel music

Mohbad serenaded his fans with some soft, sweet bass melody that left many commending the late singer's talent

A throwback video of recently deceased Nigerian Streetpop artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, doing gospel music has gone viral online.

The young singer, whose recent demise stirred a lot of controversies, was born in a Christian home and started his music career in the church.

The old video of Imole doing gospel music has got people talking online. Some noted that if Mohbad had done gospel music professionally, he would never have met Naira Marley.

Mohbad, the gospel singer

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview granted by Mohbad's mum, who revealed the type of music she wanted him to do professionally.

Mohbad's mum, during the interview with TVC, had noted that even before her son was born, she had received a prophecy about him.

She shared that the prophecy had revealed that whatever her son would do in the future must be to help spread the word of God.

Listen to Mohbad's sonorous voice as he sings a gospel song:

Fans react to clip of Mohbad singing gospel song

Here are some of the reactions the viral clip stirred online:

@theluckyehinon:

"So this guy don die???."

@itsme_dappie:

"The only mistake he made was meeting Naira."

@minzi_mary:

"I wish he continued in gospel. The gospel industry should embrace more souls and train them and not condemn the voice and texture and all..train us."

@_____savagegohard:

"MyG e touch my soul may your soul continue to Rest In Peace I pray ALLAH grant you the peace you deserve we’ll surely miss your melodies."

@holy_spireet:

"The guy was a bunch of talents ehn… Rest Well Moh."

@onoh_kingsley:

"When GRACEBOY never get shi shi, and when he started to make the money they got him k!lled."

@noolimitsqueen:

"He was so special people just didn’t realize it until now."

@gong1st:

"That one person that will come and cut our glory short, no matter how wealthy he or she is, may our path never cross."

Throwback video of Mohbad revealing his biggest fears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting an old clip where Imole revealed his biggest fear in life.

The singer noted he was a man of peace and love as he refused to pick someone to kill from a list of names given to him.

On his biggest fear, Mohbad's countenance changed as he revealed God forsaking him constantly drives fear in him.

