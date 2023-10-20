The moment Portable Zazu joined American rapper Nicki Minaj's Instagram live chat is trending

The controversial Nigerian singer, who seemed to be a big fan of the rapper, commented with his popular slang Zazu

Portable's presence on Nicki Minaj's live chat has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens as people wondered what he was looking for

Nigerian Street Pop star Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable Zazu, has caused a stir with his presence on Nicki Minaj's Instagram live chat.

Like many of Nicki Minaj's fans and followers, Portable, who appeared to be one of them, also dropped a comment.

Portable Zazu comments on Nicki Minaj's Instagram live. Credit: @portablebaeby @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation label boss reacted with his popular slang 'Zazu.'

See a screenshot of Portable's comment on Nicki Minaj's Instagram live below:

Nigerians react as Portable joins Nicki Minaj's chat

See some of the comments below:

iamflash_ug1:

"Nicky go Dey look am like those India people weh no dey keep preeq for one place."

mjsammy_:

"I hear say Nicki say portable na him first crush for high school."

richii_bahd:

"No Disrespect sha but even to be her house boy portable no go see sha."

peterr_deee:

"How DORTY MAN GO FOLLOW THAT KIND BADDIE? Nicki nor go give am her armpit sef."

mandy__chuks:

"You mean chance to take back his shot?"

justtruth01:

"portable is better than wizkid. wizkid career don spoil finish finished artiste."

fredsam_24:

"Americans don’t care about your look."

eke.moise:

"Na car washer him dey apply for?"

gratitude_is_suitable_for_me:

"Portable Dey hot pass davido currently."

akudeidei_capital:

"Una want make zazuu broke abi."

josmartofficial"

"chance to get feature on his song ."

lavvy_mysterious:

"That’s if he was noticed then."

saml.eegnf:

"Wetin portable wan sing ibe ika."

Portable Zazu's Abuga crashes new Benz

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu's signee, Abuga, survived an auto crash.

Abuga took to social media to share a clip of his damaged Benz, which was recently given to him by Portable.

The upcoming star in the video was also heard bragging while sending a message to his detractors.

Source: Legit.ng