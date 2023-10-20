Portable Zazu's signee Abuga has survived an auto accident as he shared a video of his damaged Benz

In the viral clip, Abuga was heard sending messages to his detractors saying they can't kill him like singer Mohbad

The video has sparked reactions as it comes barely weeks after Portable bought him the car

Nigerian netizens have taken to social media to express concern for Street Pop star Habeeb Olalomi Portable Zazu's signing Abuga after he survived an auto crash.

Abuga, whose real name is Abuga Mazuki-Hamad, took to social media to share a clip of his damaged Benz, which was recently given to him by Portable.

The upcoming star in the video was also heard bragging while sending a message to his detractors.

Abuga, in the video, said no one could kill him like singer Mohbad.

Sharing the video on his page, Abuga wrote:

"Alimi no go downgrade us !!! Thanks God for life Ee le pa ogo beshe pa omole, mad accident God no go shame us , when theirs life theirs hope."

Netizens react as Abuga survives car crash

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Abuga's video, see them below:

ronto_lexki:

"Samething happened to young duu."

sahko__:

"Since them buy motor for you,Shey you gree stay house ??"

busy_brainnn:

"U go driving school?"

olajide_sunky:

"Curse dy follow your label."

abelly_nbj3:

"Motor wey never reach 1 month."

damex_de_frosh:

"When you dey drive Benz like keke maruwa nko, where your cloth self ???"

paym.ent001_:

"Haa time don come. Wey portable go collect him car chai."

oladimeji_luxury_gold_store:

"Thank God for life no one will dead young oluwa dey with u."

djmims_entertainment:

"Thank God for life and Be careful bro."

