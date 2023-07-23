Creating and curating content online has become quite lucrative and very competitive over the last decade. Almost every year, at least one or two new skit makers, comics and creators break through and become the talk of the Industry.

In 2019 it was Oga Sabinus that made the big break. In 2020, it was Mr Macaroni and MC Lively, while in 2021, Brainjotter came through; Meanwhile, Abia-based jester FunnyBros owned 2022 as its most significant prospect though it was later in the year.

So the big question is, who are the emerging forces in the skit-making industry for 2023? Many have said it's been a dry ear for skit-makers, and no major person has taken centre stage as the next deal in the skit industry, but we beg to differ on this.

Legit.ng, in this article, has highlighted seven young skit makers that everyone should look out for as the next big deal or call the emerging forces.

1. Layi Wasabi

Layi Omiran, as some call him, whose real name is Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, is one of the emerging forces in the skit-making industry for 2023.

Though he has been around the block for nearly two years and has created many viral content, he is still relatively tagged as new young and upcoming.

Layi was recently crowned the Emerging Force of the skit-making industry by the TrendUpp awards. This is another testament to the gentle giant's talents.

Legit.ng, spoke with Layi after he picked up his award. Though he didn't say much but he sure did leave an impression.

"Thank you for recognising my talents; thank you for reaching out. I really don't have much to say just that I am coming."

2. Goroso Ekiti

Young Ekiti state-born comic Olamilekan Owolabi, better known as Goroso Ekiti, is another emerging force in the skit-making industry that is gaining quite a cult following really fast.

His comics are primarily done in the indigenous Ekiti-Ikale dialect. He is famed for his social commentaries, which he usually spins and delivers with comic innuendos.

Legit.ng also got the opportunity to speak with Goroso about his unique comedy style and the inspiration behind it, and this is what he had to say:

"I consciously chose to do my comedy and skits using the Ekiti dialect because of my love for language and the Yoruba culture. We must at all times promote our culture and heritage. If we don't, no one will. That's why I proudly wear the badge that I advocate for indigenous Nigerian languages and culture with Yoruba at the centre of my focus."

3. Funnybros

Many might want to argue that Funnybros isn't particularly an emerging force any longer, but that would be wrong. The funny man from Anambra state, based in Aba, Abia state, only got his big break at the tail end of 2022.

He recently had his matric into the Micheal Opara University of Agriculture, Umudike. Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard is undeniably one of the fastest-growing skit makers in Nigeria, and he is a force to reckon with.

4. Soso, the Pure Water Girl:

Sophia Chisom Ikemba is your friendly girl next door skit maker. Like it or not, Soso the Pure Water is one of the fastest-growing skit makers in Nigeria.

She has created a niche for herself within her space which is quite family oriented. Soso has kept her style simple, and her content profile relatable for the everyday Nigerian.

You can't help but love Soso's lovely smile and charisma. Legit.ng had the opportunity to speak to Sophia about being one of the emerging forces in the skit-making industry and where she thinks she would be within the next four years, she said;

"In the next four years, I am pretty much going to be a big deal. I have projects in work with Netflix on YouTube. Very soon, when kids return from school, all they would want to see on the TV screens would be Soso's face."

5. Gilmore

Another fast-rising act whose impact and growth can't be understated is Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, better known as Gilmore. He content making on TikTok but has now migrated into a full-fledged comic with quite a following across the board.

His contents are primarily relatable as he portrays the idiosyncracies of childhood, student life, hostel life and sibling rivalry.

