Nigerian skit maker and musician Carter Efe heated up the internet with a lengthy video to drag popular social media user Verydarkman

The comic man, who seems not to be about so many things going on in the TikToker's life, was slammed for relying on Afrobeats singer Davdio to invite him to Lagos

Carter went on to address the video the dark man made about mr Ibu's ill health while insulting his physical looks, among other things

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian skit maker and musician Carter Efe has harshly criticised and insulted popular social media user VeryDarkMan in a live broadcast after Davido entertained him in a luxury Lagos hotel.

After Davido booked an expensive hotel suite for the TikToker and sponsored him from Abuja to Lagos, he became a viral discussion online.

Carter Efe lambasts Verydarkman over Davido and other long line of things Credit: @verydarkbalckman, @caryerefe, @davido

Source: Instagram

The young man also shared videos of him partying with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest, which likely triggered the anger from Carter Efe to pounce on him.

The comic creator suggested that the TikToker should focus on finding a more productive occupation instead of seeking attention on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Carter scolded VeryDarkMan for online spats with skincare dealers and manipulating Mr. Ibu's health condition for clout.

He also mocked the viral dark man, implying that he was shameless and only happy because Davido, his age, had paid for a luxury hotel room for him.

"Idiot, very foolish boy, a mature man like that dey behave like that, dey come online dey fool himself every time.

"When your mama and your papa don come outside come beg, you go understand, sheybi Nigeria don give you a platform, you say you no do advert, make dem just continue to dey feed you, make dem just continue to dey dash you money," Carter lashed out in parts.

See the video below

Carter Efe's calling Verydarkman sparks massive reactions online

See what netizens had to say:

chuddyk:

"This life ehn. People Dey quick forget say dem sef just escape poverty by luck or chance. Who are you to judge him with your tap mouth."

bllac_ross:

"I’m not even a verydarkman fan but Cater this is too personal. Wetin de guy do you? If I no send person no matter wetin e do e no fit vex me reach like."

mokemillianomax:

"I just Dey wait for verydarkman response, u go soon learn the hard way."

mg_pixels_:

"All I can hear is pain, cry bro!!! Like you didn't rise from the gutters too? No be same Nigerians give you platform too? Na because you never meet OBO."

iambrytt:

"Since you both are in Lagos rn, make Una meet up for better fight. We’d come watch, gladly."

the_real_tobe_official:

"They are both in Lagos now, make una paste location so una go fight man to man. Make I go book flight ticket to Lagos, I dey come."

gracepro_olumba:

"If you know say Verydarkman fresh pass Cater when he never blow gather here ."

Blessing CEO Lashes out at Verydarkman

Still Verydarkman's visit to Lagos, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO taunted the viral internet sensation, over his recent hangout with Afrobeats star Davido and Cubana Chiefpreist.

Verydarkman shared videos of him partying in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. The trio had a relaxed time as they danced and jollied together in one of the fun spots in Lagos.

Blessing CEO was not impressed and returned online to attack the newly formed relationship between the Unavailable hitmaker and the TikToker. She further claimed that Davido and his gang were only using Verydarkman as a tool to gain from his social media attention.

Source: Legit.ng