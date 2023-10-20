Up-and-coming Streetpop singer Youngi Duu trends online as a clip of him hailing renowned Afrobeat artist Davido goes viral

Yungi's viral video hailing Davido is coming hours after YBNL label boss Olamide shared one of his freestyle on his page

Duu is a signee of controversial Streetpop artiste Portable and was recently out by his label boss for ridiculing Zeh Nation

A viral clip of an upcoming Nigerian Streetpop singer, Olawunmi Habeeb, aka Yungi Duu, has sparked reactions online.

The self-styled 'Wahala' singer is one of the artistes signed to Portable's record label, Zeh Nation.

However, he recently fell out with his boss, who called him out for ridiculing his label by accepting to perform at a show for just N70k.

Self-style Streetpop artiste Yungi Duu trends after a clip of him freestyling for Davido went viral. Photo credit: @davido/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Portable also slammed Duu for destroying a car he gifted him after he was officially signed to his record label.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Yungi Duu drops freestyle hailing Davido

A clip of the estranged Zeh Nation singer hailing and showering Davido encomium has gone viral online.

Famous blogger Tunde Ednut shared Yungi Duu's video on his page. This is coming just some hours after Olamide posted one of Duu's freestyle videos on his Insta-story.

Watch Yungi Duu's clip hailing Davido below:

See how fans reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the comments, Legit.ng gathered from the trending video:

@_peaceful_baddie:

"If you believe youngi duu is the future of afro beat."

@djvenumm:

"Dis guy will really go far❤️."

@chyddo:

"Most of this artiste songs sound like this without sounds and beats. Add better beat naw, this na jam."

@paulcleverlee:

"The song sweet na."

@yourprincecharming01:

"Let the truth be told youngi duu is better than Deeman."

@calliemajik_:

"Afro-Confusion."

@abayomi_alvin:

"Walue…salaye…yomade…ade…palade…agahahhaade…hglfjdjsjade…ahdndkldsjjaade…davido ade…ahdnmdkslluwe…ahsndjjsade."

@abdultophabibi:

"He should change his name to Youngi e don duu at this point."

@apankufor1:

"Baba make una chop ham like that. YOUNGI duu Grammy soon."

@mandy__chuks:

"If you believe yungi duu will win grammy before dj chicken gather here."

Portable terminates Yung Duu's contract

Legit.ng recalls when it was previously reported that Portable had terminated the contract of his signee, Yungi Duu.

In an emotional video, the musician stated that Yung Duu has some dubious characteristics he is tired of.

He stated that he bought his ex-signee a car but was left angry when he came back to him to help repair the car and fuel it.

Source: Legit.ng