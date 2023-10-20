Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has stated that he is ready to date again a few months after his crashed marriage

In an Instagram post, he said there is so much pressure on him but he has weird feelings about proposing

He asked if he should slide into a lady's DM or ask her out for a date, but he was unsure how to do it, so he needed help

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is set to move on from the pain of his crashed marriage to his wife, Bunmi.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the actor announced his separation from his wife after many years of marriage. He had stated then that it was beautiful that they went apart.

Ninalowo took to Instagram to announce that he was ready to fall in love again. He stated that he had tried, and it was time to move on with his full chest.

Bolanle Ninalowo ask fans for help

The father of two said he needed help on how to talk to a lady. He wrote that he can't place his hands on how to do that again. He asked if he should slide into her DM or ask her out on a date and admitted that the feeling was strange.

Fans went to his comment sections to give different ways he could plan. Many expressed how happy they were for him as he was no longer living in his past.

See the post here:

Fans react to Bolanle Ninalowo's post about dating

Reactions have trailed the message Ninalowo wrote to his fans. Here are some of the comments below.

@luxurybyaddieshakara:

"Where should the maidens line? The queue go long from here to Australia ."

@iammercyndaru:

"Just DM oooh, say what you feel,what's the worst that can happen don't get it twisted love is a beautiful thing,Maka."

@ariyibiii:

"Maka jaye lor."

@bnfit1:

"Maka love Train. leaving the station."

@olanrewajuisamotu:

"ERIKINA! Anyhow u do am na style.... Osamo! Maka style."

@afua_aseye_brown:

"Live life Maka on fire, no stress unaaa oo biko ... slide now !"

@_josephmomodu:

"MAKAAA."

@olabisi.ajibona:

"You need to move on because this life is not hard."

@os_amare:

"Smiles ☺️. Slide into her DM, Wish you all the best! It’s deserving."

@densu_100:

"Once a soldier, always a soldier ."

Bolanle Ninalowo says he is ready to move on

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Ninalowo updated his fans about his life after announcing his separation from Bunmi, his wife.

He said he was ready to move on in life. He called it the next phase and made an inspirational quote too.

The actor however ensured he blocked his fans from making comments on his post by blocking that section.

