Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye sparked reactions on the show with the cowries she took into the house

While some housemates and netizens raised suspicions over the intent, Ilebaye has finally cleared the air

The Gen Z baddie, as she is called, said the cowries belonged to her late brother, and she just wanted to take something memorable into the house

BBNaija ex-housemate Ilebaye Odiniya revealed the cowries she took into the house and spoke to were not for fetish reasons as most people insinuated.

In an interview with colleague Christy O, the All Stars winner said the cowries belonged to her late brother and were a way to feel his presence.

Ilebaye opened up about the cowries she took to BBNaija. Photo credit: @ilebayeee

She said they were advised to bring something strong or memorable to help them cope in the house, and she chose to take the cowries.

Ilebaye was moved to tears as she tried to understand why Cee C or anyone would make the kind of assumptions she heard when the show ended.

Reactions to Ilebaye's video about cowries

Ilebaye's revelation sparked a debate on social media, with netizens finally realising Cee C was right.

winnys_hair_:

"So Cece was right all this while… ur brother Dey wear cowries na native doctor?"

leee__leee__m:

"CeeC's fault is speaking the truth , can you all see there was really a cowries but CeeC never said she was using it as juju."

adaobi_mfr:

"Why didn’t Cee c go with her own cowries too? Biko leave our billionaire baby alone! Haters."

lovelymaky:

"Ceec doesn't lie. Talking to cowries in such an enclosed space will definitely raise eyebrows because we're Africans. Cowries are associated with fetish things, then you see someone in such a space talking to cowries, I'll be rattled as well."

bucie_lucy:

"Why not carrying a picture of your brother to see him everyday.one thing I Stan for Ceec she can never lie but people dnt like to hear the truth."

