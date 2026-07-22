A Nigerian family received a distressing call from their tenant alerting them that their property had been completely emptied by thieves

The video walkthrough of the looted home revealed that the robbers had taken AC units, a TV, fridge engines, all electrical wiring, clothing, and personal belongings

The family discovered that items had also been arranged near exits, suggesting the thieves had planned to return that same night to take whatever remained

A Nigerian family was left in shock after returning to their property only to discover that thieves had systematically stripped it bare.

It was gathered that the thieves took everything from household appliances to the electrical wiring inside the walls.

Lady in pain over unexpected robbery. Photo credit: @brienneandmum/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

House raided by unknown thieves

The distressing discovery was shared on TikTok by the account @brienneandmum, where a family member filmed a walkthrough of the gutted property.

According to the narrator in the video, a tenant had been calling the family since Friday to report that the house was being robbed.

When the family finally arrived after being alerted that the main building had been emptied, the full scale of the damage became clear.

The camera panned across rooms that had been picked clean. The television was gone, AC units had been dismantled and removed.

Thieves had gone a step further by pulling out the engine from the refrigerator and stripping all the electrical wiring from the walls throughout the house.

Clothing, shoes, and bags were also taken, and a phone left close to the door appeared to have been left behind only because the thieves had not yet made their final collection run.

Most chillingly, the narrator pointed out that remaining items had been arranged near exits, a clear sign that the thieves had intended to return that very night to collect what was left.

Reactions as lady cries out over theft

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Flawless Glow cosmetics said:

"So the ppl way Dey the house nr fit clear the bush For the compound ummmm."

@Presley Omoruyi reacted:

"This is deliberate robbing with an inside help. How can an outside thief be going after the electrical wiring. The tenants and security person needs further questioning."

@MANDELA commented:

"People get mind ohh. eget the one way I watch the theif even cook jollof rice, eat finish the worst part be say the theif even wash the plate way him use eat."

See the post below:

Nigerian hair vendor gets robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hair vendor expressed pain on social media after getting robbed at a time that she never expected.

The lady, who had reached a milestone of ten years of running the business, was about celebrating her anniversary when it happened.

Source: Legit.ng