Nigerians have been left gushing over a video of Obama DMW's son Abdul visiting Nigerian singer DMW Davido at his house

The video showed the moment Abdul walked into the building till he went to meet Davido, who embraced him

Abdul's dad Obama was one of Davido's trusted colleagues who died in June 2021, his death was so painful to the singer that he took some days off social media

A video has gone viral on social media, leaving many people emotional as it reminded them of the late Habeeb Uthman, better known as Obama DMW, who was one of Davido's most trusted allies.

The video showed the moment Obama DMW's son Abdul visited Nigerian singer and DMW boss Davido at his house.

Obama DMW’s son, Abdul, visits Davido at his house. Credit: @obamamusicworldwide

Source: Instagram

Davido, surprised by the visit, embraced Abdul as they took some photos.

See the video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The late Obama DMW death was a painful one for Davido, who took some time off social media, which was unlike him.

Davido would later return to social media after Mayorkun shared a photo of the obviously sad singer rocking a cap with the number 44 written on it. Obama DMW was also called 44 by his close friends, and associates and Davido got a customised cap as he paid his respects.

Nigerians go emotional as Abdul visits Davido

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the video as many pointed out that Abdul shares an uncanny resemblance with his late dad.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

princess_gracey_30:

"Visit ke? His always there."

officialbrodashayo:

"If my last post no make you laugh just swear for me."

mianjiberry:

"I swear e be like e papa."

sharon.baby_:

"Awww he looks so much like his dad."

_mhizz_bella:

"The boy looks so much like his dad."

tc_jewelries:

"Awwwww his dads photocopy."

zinnycharms:

"The boy is all grown now."

Davido reveals his late mom bought Mr Macaroni his first phone

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked mixed reactions online after his interview went viral on social media.

Davido, in the video, revealed his late mother Veronica Adeleke bought popular comedian and activist Mr Macaroni his first phone.

The singer added that Macaroni made this known to him as the comedian promised to always be there for him.

Source: Legit.ng