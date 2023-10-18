Kizz Daniel could not help but react after his colleague Davido jumped on his new song, My G challenge

Like others, the singer in his private jet also showed off and revealed the cost of his ride, jewellery, chains and bundles of foreign currency

Netizens and other celebrities say the challenge is over as the Unavailable crooner decided to jump on it

David Adeleke, aka Davido, has drawn a curtain on Kizz Daniel's viral My G challenge on social media.

The song is about wealth; several people have jumped on it, showing off their expensive possessions.

Davido joins Kizz Daniel's challenge Photo credit: @davido/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Davido made his video on his private jet, showing off his vast collection of expensive designer watches.

The singer also revealed the cost of his chains, bracelets, the jet and other items.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kizz Daniel could not help but react to the video on sharing, he wrote:

"Zero zero one Na wa o Google assignment at your own risk My G @davido #myG "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

The singer's entry got netizens calling for a closure of the challenge. Read some comments below:

hypemancasted:

"OBO don win am na, @kizzdaniel abeg no post another person it’s over."

kie_kie__:

"This Challenge is only for Awon baba ibeji,"

kinghashthattag:

"Close the Challenge! Thank you!"

nkechiblessingsunday:

"The challenge don end make I come Dey go Ibadan."

prettymikeoflagos:

"I want to participate in this challenge, but I have withdrawn, this OBo video na TKO "

bellz_beautybase:

"Na the person weh show OBO the video I blame,"

yhemo_lee:

"Make he carry the challenge dey go him house abeg, cos what happen na"

prince_dstn:

"How person watch for be full money way I use buy house. Nawa o."

lk_kuddy:

"Challenge never start , OBO don close am."

official_dtwinz07:

"They’re levels to this challenge, oya make una rest."

Isreal prostrates as Davido arrives Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer and his loyal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, sparked reactions with a video.

The Unavailable crooner finally flew into the country after welcoming his twins in the US, and Isreal excitedly received him.

The logistics manager stood with the crew and hailed their boss before he descended. The moment Davido appeared by the entrance of the private jet, Isreal went flat on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng