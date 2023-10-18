The clip of how fans of BBN All Stars Soma and Angel are preparing for the unborn child of the reality TV stars has surfaced on social media

In the recording, some fans from Ghana were already debating which baby formula would be the most suitable name to give the infant

They also posted that a flyer for their favourite ship is ready, and it would include a fundraiser for the bundle of joy

Plans are in top gear to welcome the infant of Big Brother Naija All Stars Angel Smith and her partner Somadina Anyama are set to give birth to.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the reality star, Angel, had hinted was pregnant. She has not spoken about the message since she made the post on X.

A video of discussions and plans made by fans of the ship was sighted on social media. In the recording, they discussed the perfect name to give the yet-to-be-born baby.

BBNaija Soma and Angel's fans go window shopping for the unborn baby

In the clip, some fans from Ghana were debating about the best baby food to give their ship's child after they had been born.

They checked out the name of the best baby formula as they went window shopping.

It was also noted that a flyer has been created, and a fundraiser will soon be announced so that more supporters of the reality stars can send money.

Fans react to the video of BBN Soma and Angel planning for the unborn baby

Netizens have reacted to the video of the moves made by fans of the two reality stars about their forthcoming infant. Here are some of their comments.

@missprisca_:

"You all are so funny here . Because where's the baby that you all are looking for baby food for?"

@Oluwa_teema:

"God help me with this girl."

@LPechuqui66691:

"Oh the one where Soma said babe. Please who has it."

@Phindiw43688177:

"30+Era and not have a Genz boyfriend."

@chidinma:

"we cant wait for the bay to arrive ooo. I am so excited."

@vickylov:

"There should be aso ebi for the naming ceremony ."

@juicyabbey:

" Make we see money pamper out favourite."

@nellyG:

"This Ghana fans are just in a haste, cant they wait?"

@gidddyman:

"Are they all serious at all? Planning for baby wey we no know when he go arrive."

@ifybaby:

"The dragging will be too much if she is lying."

BBN Angel addresses critics of her ship with Soma

Legit. ng had previously reported that Angel had addressed the people abusing her for dating her colleague, Soma.

In an interview, she said that they were making it look as if she was unlovable and that she would eventually hurt Soma

She claimed that people believed she would use their relationship as PR. She informed her critics that she had worked on herself and that all the negative things they envisaged would not happen.

