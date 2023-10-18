Ubi Franklin has shared a fun video of him with Davido on board what appeared to be a private jet

In the short clip, Davido was seen teasing the music executive, who he playfully called his nanny

Ubi, in a funny response, requested Davido up his pay as a nanny to $200k (N152m), which left people laughing

Popular music executive and businessman Ubi Franklin has left netizens laughing over a funny video of him with music star David Adeleke Davido on board a private jet.

The short video which Ubi shared on his Instastory saw Davido teasing the music executive who queried him for always disturbing him.

Funny video of Ubi Franklin and Davido on a jet. Credit: @davido @ubifranklin

Source: Instagram

In a funny response, Davido was seen smiling as he referred to Ubi as his nanny.

However, as Davido attempted to leave, Ubi jokingly told the DMW label star to increase pay as a nanny to $200k (N152m),

Ubi wrote in the caption of the video:

"$200k a month Nanny work alert."

Watch the funny video below:

People laugh over video of Davido calling Ubi his nanny

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

amyskitchenandtreats:

"Bikonu OBO increase uncle ubi salary maka."

bukolasblog:

"This Nanny work so I for like do am."

onyxhair_bynellyng:

"But his smiles is fine sha."

donmosco007:

"When money they even Love is sweeter."

marian__o_stephen:

"Them call him all kinds of names because ify , it’s well sha."

o.nelson00:

"Asin the way this bros de always smile ehn, omo zero worries."

frankisaiah85:

"See the way una just dey mention innocent money upandan."

mizattah:

"I dey find dis kin nanny work too."

rayt_enterprises:

"Employ me as your nanny but me I be Muslim oo, just create my space for my 5times daily prayers and other prayers."

the_belle_tiwa:

"Nanny monthly salary na some peoples 1 year salary. Oh God! I’ll never be poor in my life."

l.tobiloba:

"Aside from trusted close family members, not even flies would come near those twins."

Source: Legit.ng