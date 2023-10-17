Portable Zazu recently shared a fun video of him arriving in Paris, France, as he continues his international tour

In the clip, the Portable Zazu was seen dancing as he happily posed for the camera with some Oyinbos

The fun video has since left many of Portable Zaz's fans and followers teasing the Zazu crooner

Controversial singer and Street Pop star Habeeb Olalomi, aka Portable Zazu, is currently in Paris, France, as part of his ongoing European tour.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Portable made headlines after he was spotted engaging in a heated exchange with a show promoter in Italy.

In a new video of him in France, Portable was seen showing some dance moves. Another clip showed him engaging with some Oyinbos as he posed for pictures.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Portable wrote in his caption:

"Energy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Portable in France

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

beedez_:

"Dem don return your money?"

babatee.1:

"Blood pressure."

doncris820:

"Welcome to Paris the city of light."

rankingofficial_:

"This Portable don travel pass artists wey em gather start."

peterboby5:

"My guy Dan enter Paris ooo baba u day go all over the world."

davewellbeing:

"Big Energy Man Let’s Go Paris."

beckyfrosh92:

"Portable u too much if I no follow u waiting I gain ."

zillion_art32:

"You sabi dance you can sing you be wAhalla you can do comic you no get pride whahalalla wAhalla you be star zehhhh nation."

anonymouspaid20:

"Chairman shey u don collect your money."

big_pucy:

"I swear dem no know say you be celeb for that side !! Come ikeja and dances like dis."

ichigozie008_ignatius_skills:

"My confidence is in your updates and the ideas that flow fully from your fearless mind."

iam_starluck.americana:

"Portable dey force him self do video with oyinbo."

dj_chicken_kukuruku:

"U never blow u see say oyinbo no sabi u,u just dey force dem weray."

