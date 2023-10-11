Nigerian singer Davido's alleged side chick Anita Brown took to her social media platform to extend her congratulations to Davido and his wife Chioma

Recall that legit.ng reported that the Adrobeats singer and his lovely wife Chioma welcomed a new set of twin babies

In a bid to put an end to any lingering differences, the controversial American model made known her desires for the celebrity love birds

Davdio's alleged side chick Anita Brown has sent her well wishes to news that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma, have welcomed a bouncing set of twins.

According to reports, the Afrobeats superstar and his wife recently welcomed a pair of twins in America. But Davido has not yet commented on these reports.

Anita Brown celebrates news of Davido welcoming twins

Source: Instagram

The US model addressed her supposed supporters while congratulating the celebrity on becoming parents and expressing hope for a better future for the duo as parents.

She said her most fervent prayers were fulfilled, and she wished the same for everyone.

"Congratulations to David and Chioma. Children are blessings. Best of luck as parents, sincerely".

"I Hope The Fans Of Them Can Move On Because I Surely Have. I am Living Out One Of My Most Answered Prayers In Life! I Like To Think Everyone Is At Peace, Happy & Celebrating Life, To The Born, UnBorn & Deceased. God is Good".

Davido's fans fume over Anita Brown's message

Legit.ng captured their reactions below:

sugaressence2:

"This girl dy past through a lot make her people try check up on her ."

only__xmimi:

"What year should we be expecting yours ?"

jenny.bliss.127648:

"Anita self dey go through a lot Aunty Anita shift we don’t need ur congratulations."

rosemarydinero_:

"This girl has a nasty spirit . Leave this man alone."

amirayara97:

"Congrats to them they did ivf to have a twins not really a miracle."

mrnoodles:

“You see life? Now she regrets everything she has done Omo."

goldenson_kuti:

" Anita go soon see wetin her eyes de find. She is just too f*ke."

@damilola069:

“Oloriburuku girl, she make us run kitikiti run katakana we no fit drink water drop cup ”

Davido’s elder brother Adewale leaps for Joy over singer's alleged new set of twin babies

Nigerian singer Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, may have confirmed reports that the singer recently welcomed a set of twins.

Recall that there have been speculations about the DMW boss and his wife, Chioma Rowland, recently welcoming twins.

While neither Davido nor his wife have officially confirmed the news, the singer's elder brother gave thanks to God.

Source: Legit.ng