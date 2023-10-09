Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda had a moment with Wizkid's third son Zion and the old video has resurfaced online

In the clip, Bella carried Zion in his arms an d told him that he is his uncle from Nigeria

Zion relaxed gently in the singer's arms but bolted for his mum the minute he was put on the floor

Wizkid's third son Zion, was not having it during an introductory session with popular singer Bella Shmurda.

In a viral clip online, Bella carried the boy in his arms like a baby and rocked him from side to side as he introduced him self as his uncle from Nigeria.

Netizens react to video of Bella Shmurda and Wizkid's son Photo credit: @bella_shmurda/@olofofonaija

Source: Instagram

Zion relaxed and allowed Bella hold him dearly without any reaction. Shortly after the singer told him they would link up again, he put Wizkid's son on the floor.

Zion took to his heels and ran to shyly hold his mum's legs, Bella Shmurda still teased him, calking the boy Wizkid's son.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the cute moment

Many people found the moment shared between Bella Shmurda and Wizkid's son cute and they gushed over them in the comments.

Read some of the reactions gathered below:

omotola_aji:

"Na throwback true true see Bella jean."

ileshboi_comedy:

"I’m your uncle , your uncle from Nigeria ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Bella ❤️❤️"

_oladapoo:

"We will catch ourselves , A ma mu arawa …….. meaning ‘’we shall see later ‘’

mo__porsh:

"love it "

k2d_barsh:

"Omo wizkidi ré "

shegunblaze:

"Shey na only me heard the ‘Omo wiskidi’ part "

badboisince1972:

"U go explain taya "

softest_999:

"Wettin dey Bella hand"

_feyi.x:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️"

Bella Shmurda says he won't pat last respects to Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that as one of Mohbad's closest friends, Bella Shmurda refused to treat the late singer as just another person who passed away.

Bella reacted on social media after Mohbad's team announced plans to have a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the singer put up a post saying he won't join Nigerians to pay last respects to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng