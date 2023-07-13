Bog Brother Naija ex-housemate Uriel Oputa was recently in the gym with veteran singer Charly Boy

Sharing photos of them, the reality star revealed Area Fada and her grandfather are brothers

Uriel also revealed when she first moved back to Nigeria, she lived with Charly Boy

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Uriel recently shared a post revealing how Charly Boy has been showing her crazy workout routines at the gym.

The reality star cleared up the unlikely link up and explained how she and the veteran singer are related.

Netizens react to photo of Uriel and veteran singer Charly Boy Photo credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

According to Uriel, the Area Fada, as he is fondly called, is her grandfather's brother, his sister is married to her mum's brother, and her mum is married to his first cousin (her mum).

With the elaborate family tree, the reality star and Charly Boy are cousins, even though she calls him uncle.

Sharing photos from their workout session, Uriel captioned her post with:

"The Oputa’s. I bet you didn’t know @areafada1 is my amazing cousin❤️ lived with him when I first moved bk to Nigeria omo Uncle Charles be showing me crazy workouts ooooo. I’m tired biko!!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Uriel's post

ritas_voice:

"If he’s your cousin, why are you then calling him Uncle Charles?"

iam_chynwa:

"Tell uncle Charles to age forward na what in the name of aging backwards is this."

fmcxclusiv:

"How old is Area Father again? This man is a vampire…what?"

ogesnazzy:

"I knew during big brother you gave him a shout out and he was campaigning for you, I taught he was your uncle didn't know you were cousins."

estianacakesandmore:

"You see exercise, I cannot joke with it, just look at Charleboy 70 abi 70 plus old man."

monalisacode:

"Awwww so beautiful."

nenyenwa212:

"Una no dey old for una family?❤️"

jho_ananeyi:

"We been “knew”"

ebychopss:

"We all know...Cos you never stopped talking about it in biggies house."

nwapaadaobi:

"Blood is thicker than water "

Charly Boy shares testimony as he survives prostate cancer

After a hard battle with prostate cancer, popular entertainer and activist Charly Boy came out alive.

In a video on his Instagram page, the actor summarised how he got a second chance at life after hanging in the jaws of death.

Charly Boy expressed gratitude to God for his mercies and for sparing him from the death that has taken many before him.

Source: Legit.ng