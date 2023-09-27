Famous Human Rights activist Verydarkblackman (VDBM) finally opens up about his earnings and how he survives without making money on social media

VDBM made this revelation in a post shared on his pages where he noted that some persons have threatened to leak some sultry images of him

In response to this threat, Verydarkblackman revealed that he used to be a male sultry dancer in 2020 to survive

Outspoken social commentator Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkblackman, recently went online to react to a rumour making headlines about his leaked tapes going viral.

Otse noted that if truly there were clips of him unclad trending online, they were videos and photos from his days as a sultry dancer.

VDBM revealed in the trending video that he used to be a sultry dancer to make ends meet, which was quite lucrative.

"I used to earn $1k - $2k per clip" - Verydarkblackman shared

Otse revealed that in 2020, amidst the pandemic and the global shutdown of businesses, he was very broke and needed to make ends meet.

At this point, he became an online sultry/raunchy dancer who people used to satisfy their urges.

He noted that this job earned him as much as $1k - $2k, and this hustle brought him the money he used to acquire his car.

Listen to Verydarkblackman reveal messy details about his past:

Details about VDBM's past stir reactions online

See how fans reacted to the revelations shared online by VDBM:

@operah__:

"So you they sell nud $1000 before... u con say nah the first time u receive one million for ya life."

@its.amaraah:

"This guy started with good content and now he is irritating and clout chasing."

@sugardestiny_official:

"I pity who no love dis guy for real his energy is 10/10."

@_syndyroyal:

"Releasing his nuds was a very low move,gistlover no try at all,the focus was supposed to be getting justice for MohBad."

@iamkhaphayat:

"Same way u were bought to rant and toy with people emotions . Rest abeg."

@aae_ny:

"Never seen anyone so desperate for fame!"

@ariakpoze_elohor:

"He voice con low like who Dey guilty…… He don Dey learn the hard way."

@da___mo_la:

"You sell that dirty video for 1000$??dey play my fans."

@emperor_olatunde:

"This gistlover wey you wan start wahala with go finish you bobo you go Dey see ur family photos on Média within a week wit ur biography."

@mandemluvme:

"As u big reach, why ur preek con tiny like indomie?"

@xlengee_0fficial:

"I swear this guy no get shame."

Mohbad's sister-in-law threatens to sue VDBM for demanding DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that there have been calls for a DNA test on Mohbad's son in some quarters as the investigation into the singer's death continues.

Amid this, Mohbad's sister-in-law recently engaged in a war of words with controversial TikToker Verydarblackman (VDBM).

The battle between the pair started after VDBM demanded that a DNA test be performed on Mohbad's son.

