A viral clip of Big Brother Naija star Whitemoney running into ex-Nigerian footballer Obafemi Martins and his wife at an event trends online

However, something Whitemoney said to Obafemi Martins in the viral clip has sparked reactions online

The reality TV star was heard asking Obagoal if the beautiful lady sitting next to him was really his babe of a rental

Famous Nigerian reality TV star Hazel Oyeze, aka Whitemoney, has sparked reactions online after a clip of him meeting Obafemi Martins at an event went viral.

The ex-BBNaija winner in the trending video was heard teasing the ex-Super Eagles football about the lady sitting next to him.

Video of the moment Whitemoney met Obafemi Martins and his beautiful wife, Nadine. Photo credit: @whitemoney/@nadine_nifemi_martins

Source: Instagram

In the video seen online, Whitemoney was heard asking Obafemi Martins if the lady sitting next to him was really his babe or a rental.

"They said my own was rental, na why I ask" - Whitemoney says

In the viral clip, Hazel complimented Obagoal's wife, noting that she's gorgeous.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming days after Whitemoney posted a clip of himself and his half-caste babe. Fans reacted to the video at the time, noting that the babe was his real girlfriend but a rental.

That's why, in the recent video with Obagoal, he asked if the footballer's babe was real or a rental as well.

Watch the video of Whitemoney meeting Obagoal and his wife:

See the reactions the comment by Whitemoney stirred online

Here are some of the comments Legit.ng gathered online in response to Whitemoney's comment about Obagoal's wife:

@zainab.ayoo:

"Ahan why the babe resemble Kim Kardashian?"

@mychi_isalive001:

"Guilty conscience."

@official_richimayo:

"That girl fine Sha hope u no rent am for autos."

@vera__bryan:

"Lolz y u self go rent oyinbo girlfriend ."

@balo_ng:

"Whitemoney borrowed pepper from ilebaye to spray...and it's entering my eyes."

@kkcosmetics_and_spa:

"Please did you rent like me" Nigerians fit give person PTSD."

@chhhiiii2023:

"Whitemoney was on his own , you all started dragging him So pls be ready for all he dishes out no@be every time person go dey form mature , these people are humans aswell."

@tashana_zm:

"I think by now y'all have learnt that you CANNOT bully Whitemoney!...... Continue dragging your faves... you have failed with this one.... let him shine!"

@oluchijoanna:

"Not everyone u all would bully on this internet. He was literally on his own. U all typed his to unnecessary bully. He was silent u all called him all sorts of name.Did you think he is not human or he doesn't have feelings."

@faceeless3:

"He was on his own when they went for him."

Reactions as Whitemoney announces his engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Whitemoney caught many unawares earlier this year when he announced that he was officially engaged and ready to settle down.

The reality TV star announced the upgrade in his relationship status with a post shared on his IG page.

In the viral photos he shared online, he was seen standing next to a curvy lady but covering the mystery woman's face.

Source: Legit.ng