A video of music star Small Doctor and footballer Obafemi Martins has surfaced on social media to the delight of many

Small Doctor, during a video call with the footballer, challenged Martins to send his bank account details

The footballer was, however, reluctant to accept Small Doctor’s request as he joked about using his millions to eat groundnut

Singer Small Doctor and popular football star Obafemi Martins recently had an exchange that humoured social media users.

A video making the rounds online captured when Small Doctor got on a video call with Martins and challenged him to send his bank account details.

Small Doctor asks Obafemi Martins to send his account details for a token. Photo: @iam_smalldoctor/@obagoal

Source: Instagram

From indications, the singer wanted to appreciate the footballer with some money, but Martins was not forthcoming.

Small Doctor recounted how Martins had taken off after they met at the popular Lagos nightclub, Quillox. According to the singer, he wanted to spoil Martins at the club but didn’t get the chance to do so.

When the singer requested the bank details again, Martins hilariously mentioned that he would only use Small Doctor’s money to snack on groundnuts.

In a different portion of the video, Martins asked the singer to send a million dollars (N445m).

Watch the funny exchange between them below:

Social media users react to Small Doctor's video

The video sparked funny reactions from social media users, with some agreeing that Small Doctor's money isn't much of a deal to the wealthy footballer.

Read the comments sighted below:

_hun_teer071 said:

"Nah groundnut e go use am buy ."

okafor_chidera21 said:

"Dem no born am well."

banks_of_africa said:

"Mohbad be like 'where una Dey see this money'."

bee0hcouture said:

"Mohbad and innocent face."

___sur_plus_ said:

"See how Mohbad Dey look ham ."

Source: Legit.ng