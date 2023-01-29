Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner, Whitemoney recently took many by surprise as he announces that he is now officially off the single men's club

Whitemoney that he is now engaged and set to get married in a post shared on his page while covering the face of his mystery partner

The former BBNaija housemate who had earlier in January announced that he was set to finally kick off his food and restaurant business flaunts his fiancée but covers her face

Nigerian reality TV star Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, better known as Whitemoney caught many unaware as he announces that he is now officially engaged and set to settle down.

The BBNaija star made his relationship status public in a post shared on his page noting that he is now taken while standing new to a curvy lady but covers the mystery woman's face.

Nigerians have taken to Whitemoney's page to react to his announcement about recently getting engaged. Photo credit: @whitemoney_/remedyblog

Whitemoney then dropped an emotional comment, noting that every love story is beautiful, but the one he shares with his mystery woman is his favourite.

See Whitemoney's post announcing that he is officially taken and engaged

Netizens storm Whitemoney's official Instagram page to congratulate him on his engagement

@iamnasboi:

"We go still see her face."

@crossda_boss:

" congratulations we go see last last."

@thechomzy:

"Awwwwww odowgu my awwww finished here."

@sagadeolu:

"I go love o."

@iambyno:

"Baba Cover Face make Vampires no Intervene...Lmaooooo."

@djspicey:

"❤️ No face no case."

@official_confi:

"Nobody Dey force Una post Una partner ooooo which one be say u go post boo/bae cover en face Mtchewwwwwww."

@obedkraku:

"Odogwu u know all this instagram in-laws go soon find the Bebe."

@sandra.njoku:

"Is this not cee cee big brother."

@ikemeamara:

"Na person wife ? if you want her private, don’t post na."

@itzberrymercy:

"No worry we go find her face and her ig handle in less than 24 hrs congratulations anyways."

