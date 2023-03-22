Nigerian Twitter personality Daniel Regha issued a stern warning to Afrobeats singer Davido as he resumes online

On March 21, 2023, Daniel Regha instructed Davido via his official Twitter account to settle his N20M debt before doing anything else

Remember that on March 16, 20222, Davido pledged N20M to 20 individuals, saying he was doing so because he knew how bad the nation’s economy was

Popular Nigerian Twitter critic Daniel Regha has hit out at singer Davido to settle his N20 million debt before he releases his next album.

Recall that the DMW boss sometime last year said he was going to alleviate the suffering of people by making a vow to give out N20 million to 20 fans.

The initiative, he said, was to help some of his fans, who were business owners, boom in their lines.

According to him, the country was rough, and he wanted to improve the lives of some business-minded fellows.

After the singer’s statement that he would be releasing an album on March 31, Daniel reminded him of his pledge, as he has always done.

He wrote:

"Davido should endeavour to pay the N20 million he owes before releasing his album; he publicly promised so people are entitled to know when the money is being disbursed and who’re the beneficiaries. He has helped in the past, but that doesn’t erase this N20m debt. He should keep his word."

Nigerians react to Daniel’s post

wale_astro:

"So nobody get this boy house address?"

oberryhovah:

"Those who encouraged him from the start are now complaining about him. Na lie, we all die here."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"I want to know the family members of this raccoon… How do they cope? "

ace_tlg:

"Nobody still never know where this Daniel Paraga, dey live make dem give am woto woto for him careless talks."

commanderr_tom:

"Debt. For money that he promised?! Lol. He has ‘un-Promised’ it. Oya."

