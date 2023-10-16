Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has shared a fun video showing the moment she arrived in Madrid, Spain

The actor's wife received a queen's treatment as she was welcomed at the airport with an iPad showing her name on it

Another clip showed May taking a ride on the streets of Madrid in a Maybach, which left many of her fans gushing

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, appears to be doing quite well for herself without him as she has been sharing cute moments of her in different countries on her page.

A recent video showing the moment she arrived in Madrid, Spain, has, however, left many gushing, especially with the queenly treatment she received.

May Edochie took a ride in a Maybach in Madrid. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a clip, May was welcomed by an Oyinbo driver holding an iPad with her name written on it.

Another clip showed May taking a ride in a Maybach. She was seen posing in different angles in the expensive ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, May wrote:

"Unexpected! Ride with me into Madrid."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over video of May Edochie in Madrid

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

drekpetere:

"You self no do am well, you for let the man hold your hand and carry you enter the car. Make some people cry well well."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Queen May in a MAYBACH."

jnrpope:

"This video sweet me I swear down."

urielmusicstar:

"Yessss that’s it that’s it. it’s giving luxury (love you so much sis)"

ucheodoputa1:

"Them never anything yet oh this is what testing."

blessn07:

"Our magnificent Queen, cruising in luxury. Madrid is super dope. Many more cruises to come. Love you to the moon and back baby sis."

anniesenhancebeauty:

"Now this is how you make a statement!"

rytaddiva:

"It’s the Maybach serving Queen May for me love you babe."

iamluchi_ent:

"You just dey press people neck o , some people mind no go touch ground."

How May Edochie celebrated her first birthday after son's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie marked her birthday on September 16.

She couldn't help but reflect on how far she had come following her husband Yul Edochie's second marriage to Judy Austin and the death of her first son.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

Source: Legit.ng