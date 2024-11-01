Sunday Dare, a presidential aide, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu's economic reforms

In an interview on Thursday, Dare urged Nigerians to applaud Tinubu's audacious moves particularly the policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the national currency

Dare reassured Nigerians that Tinubu is committed to addressing the nation's critical issues caused by his administration's policies

Sunday Akin Dare, Special Adviser, Public Communication and Orientation to the President, on Thursday, October 31, called for patience over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration’s reforms, saying the Nigerian leader should be commended for his policies.

He emphasized that the removal of the subsidy was a necessary step to stop some wealthy individuals from profiting at the expense of the nation.

He made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Thursday's edition of Channels Television's Politics Today programme.

“You know, the subsidy was draining this country. A few hundred were making billions out of it. Every president said they would stop subsidy. None of them did. Let’s give this man some credit. We might not like it,” Dare said.

Recall that President Tinubu declared an end to the subsidy regime during his inauguration and later floated the country’s currency – all part of his administration’s reforms.

The moves have seen the cost of the essential product move from about N200 per litre to over N1,000 across the country, pushing it beyond the reach of millions of Nigerians who rely on the commodity to power their vehicles, homes, and businesses.

But speaking on Thursday, Dare said the president is working tirelessly to fix the issues and make good his promises to the country.

“Tinubu is adept at governance. [He is] a man who burns the midnight oil when other men of easy virtue are carousing around,” the former minister of sports and youth development said.

“This is a man I worked with for seven years and we sleep at 4 5, 6 in the morning.”

According to Dare, the removal of subsidy on fuel and other reforms by the Tinubu government are audacious moves.

