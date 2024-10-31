A lady on TikTok shared a video of herself and her sisters when they joined Hallelujah Challenge

She said they dressed like their miracle, as one wore a coat like a lawyer while another wore a white dress and flaunted their rings

Many who came across the video prayed for the sisters and shared their Hallelujah Challenge experiences

A lady on TikTok spoke about how she and her sisters took Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah challenge seriously.

She said she and her sisters dressed like their miracles during the Hallelujah Challenge.

Ladies "dress like their miracle" during Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @ashnessiiiii

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by @ashnessiiiii on TikTok.

In the video, one lady wore a coat like a lawyer, while another wore a white dress and flaunted a ring on her finger.

She said:

“POV: You and your sisters took hallelujah challenge seriously and dressed like your miracle.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail ladies’ outfits during Hallelujah Challenge

@Nkblack said:

"Everyone of us that participated in this hallelujah challenge, may we all be rewarded in Jesus name."

@Ivwananji | content creator said:

"I’m restarting this challenge. It was beautiful."

@Mimi said:

"Is it possible to watch all videos on YouTube even when it has ended ?"

@Millian music said:

"I definitely took mines seriously."

@Linda said:

"Love this , I was too busy to even record myself."

@okhiriafaith said:

"I pray you both will testify in a few months time in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@Tobi Naomi said:

"Can’t wait to come back to your testimony."

@Amaka Ebube said:

"Massive harvest of testimonies awaits us.Thank God for a successful H.C."

Testimonies from Hallelujah Challenge testimonies

The Hallelujah Challenge, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, is a popular online prayer and praise meeting that has produced various testimonies.

Earlier, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle.'

Legit.ng also previously reported that a beautiful lady who joined the Hallelujah Challenge got her marriage testimony.

Similarly, another Nigerian lady expressed her happiness when she got an appointment letter after joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

