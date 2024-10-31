Nigeria vs Ghana ended in a victory for the Flying Eagles, who have retained the WAFU B championship title

Arierhi Kparobo was the star of the match, netting a first-half brace to inspire Nigeria to emerge as champions

Ivory Coast managed a 2-1 win over a hard-fighting Burkina Faso side to claim the competition’s bronze medal

The Flying Eagles are the WAFU B champions for a second consecutive time following their 2-1 victory over Ghana on Wednesday night.

Nigeria proved too strong for the Black Satellites in the final at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo.

Impressive forward Arierhi Kparobo scored a brace in the first half to inspire Nigeria to triumph back-to-back in the competition.

Nigeria vs Ghana ended in a 2-1 win for the Flying Eagles. Photo: Daily Post.

Both teams matched each other in most departments in the opening minutes, but Kbarobo struck in the 33rd to put Nigeria ahead.

The Beyond Limits striker received the ball on the right and navigated his way into the danger area before slotting home with his left.

Again, the 17-year-old found the back of the net, smashing the ball into the top corner for Nigeria’s second goal.

In the second half, the Flying Eagles did everything to protect their two-goal lead as they were more defensive.

Soccernet reports that Ghana increased their attack upfront and were rewarded with a goal courtesy of a fine header to make it 2-1.

The Black Satellites intensified their efforts to score an equaliser, but the Flying Eagles held on to secure a fine victory and retain the title, Premium Times reports.

Having reached the final, both teams have confirmed their place in next year's U20 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

In the third-place match, Ivory Coast won 2-1 over Burkina Faso to claim the competition’s bronze medal.

Akpoguma laments Nigeria snub

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Germany U20 captain Kevin Akpoguma, who switched his international allegiance in 2020, cried out that the team abandoned him.

The Germany-based defender who switched international allegiance to Nigeria lamented the lack of opportunities in the Super Eagles for more than a year.

The Nigerian Football Federation has intensified efforts to get players of dual nationality to switch their allegiance and represent the three-time African champions.

