Chinonye Okoli, the young girl Davido gave N2m a while back after he stumbled on her viral 'sapa' video trends

The young content creator was recently called out by a lady who alleged to be her sister and was abandoned by Chinonye after finding fame

Chinonye has now broken her silence and reacted to the allegations levelled against her by her alleged sister

A video of a young lady who claimed to be the sister of Chinonye Okoli, aka Chi Classic Adeleke, recently went viral.

In the trending video, the alleged sister claimed that Chinonye, after finding fame, abandoned her, forgetting the days of their humble beginnings.

Chinonye reacts to the claim by her alleged sister about her abandoning her family. Photo credit: @okoli_classic

Source: Instagram

She further noted that she and Chinonye used to stay together in a one-room apartment back in Enugu before she relocated to Lagos after Davido gave her N2m.

"I don't have an elder sister" - Chinonye replies

However, Chinonye has taken to social media to react to the viral allegation, noting that she doesn't know the lady claiming to be her elder sister.

She also shared that she's the eldest of all the kids her mum gave birth to and only has younger ones.

Chi Classic also clarified that she never squatted with anybody and paid for the one-room apartment she used to stay by herself before finding fame.

Read some of Chinonye's quotes as she responds to the allegation levelled against her:

"I don't have an elder sister. I am the oldest child of my father and mother. You people have seen my mum; she's still in her thirties and can't give birth to that aunty claiming to be my older sister."

Watch Chinonye's response below:

See how netizens reacted to Chinonye's reaction to the allegations

Here are some of the comments on the viral clip from fans:

@okoliwilson_:

"This girl Dey lie it’s obvious. She Dey cry make we pity her. Now you want to deny your friend. You guys been together before 2m why will just push her like that because she’s not up to your standard anymore. All man for him head make some of una know. You uncle get money no mean him money Dey reach you."

@__oyebisi.xx:

"Make davido collect his 2m back. Wahala don too much upon this money."

@daberechi212:

"Why does the cry look so fake ? God abeg oh."

@slayo_nbudget:

"Imagine say you cry finish and the video no record."

@soloblinkz:

"Na 2 million dey cause this abi 200 million."

@fekomi:

"Abi make we give you another 2M."

@randyradiolover:

"Why do I feel this is acting this tear not real check well pls....this babe want another pity money."

@adorables_fashionn:

"Why does this look planned? Abi no be picture of 2 of una be that?"

@julliecassie:

"The wahala ontop this 2m ehn, that money suppose don finish by now."

@brendanukagodservices:

"Staged and planned you two are stupid asf."

"They know each other, Chi Classic is lying" - Chinonye's friend reveals

To gain clarity on the trending issue, Legit.ng reached out to a lady who claims to be a childhood friend of Chinonye, and this is what she said about the subject.

"My name is Favour Akanne, I am a pedicurist and have known Chinonye for nearly 10 years. What she said about that lady is a lie both of them have been doing TikTok together for years. Though I don't think they're ur blood sisters but both of them were very close. I think she should stop this chasing clout, it's getting serious, and if u want another money, she should open her mouth and talk. How would she lie that she doesn't that lady, which kind of plan work is this?"

