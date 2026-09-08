US Secret Service Releases Name, Photos of 32 Most Wanted Fugitives, Offers Up to N13B Reward
- The US Secret Service has published its most wanted fugitives list, naming 32 individuals wanted in connection with financial crimes and cyber fraud
- Rewards of up to $10 million are on offer for information leading to the capture of several people on the list
- The agency is urging members of the public with information to make contact via email or through encrypted messaging app Signal
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The United States Secret Service has published a list of 32 fugitives it is actively seeking, offering rewards of up to $10 million (approximately N13 billion) for information that helps bring many of them to justice.
The agency released the names and photographs of the wanted individuals on its official Most Wanted Fugitives page, urging anyone with credible information to reach out.
US Secret Service most wanted list
The fugitives listed span multiple people from other countries, and the cases against them are linked to the Secret Service's investigations mandate, which covers financial crimes, cybercrime, and fraud targeting the United States financial system.
The following 32 individuals appear on the current list:
- Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov ($10 million reward)
- Timur Kamilevich Shakhmametov ($10 million reward)
- Denis Gennadievich Kulkov ($10 million reward)
- Aleksandr Mira Serda ($5 million reward)
- Darren Li ($5 million reward)
- Volodymyr Iuriyovych Kadariya ($10 million reward)
- Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko ($5 million reward)
- Artem Viacheslavovich Radchenko ($5 million reward)
- Tim Vakhanchich Stigal ($5 million reward)
- Vitaly Nikolayevich Kovalev
- Oleksandr Tserkovnyi
- Aleksey Timofeyevich Stroganov
- Oleksii Volodymyrovych Bystrov
- Andrei Vladimirovich Tarasov
- Nemanja Radovanovic
- Mikhaylo Sergiyovich Rytikov
- Alexander Sergeevich Kalinin
- Roman Sergeevich Kotov
- Ivan Sergiyovich Turchynov
- Aleksej Besciokov
- Alexander Levtrov
- Aleksey Viktorovich Bilyuchenko
- Farkhad Rauf Ogly Manokhin
- Leonid Vladimirovich Sokolov
- Evgenii Gennadievich Matrosov
- Rashawd Lamar Tulloch
- Pavel Pavlovich Dubovoy
- Danil Potekhin
- Dmitrii Vadimovich Karasavidi
- Egbe Tony Iyamu
- Allan Esteban Hidalgo Jimenez
- Ahmed Yassine Abdelghani
The Secret Service's decision to publish the full list alongside photographs and contact details signals a deliberate effort to crowdsource intelligence from the public, both within the United States and internationally. Members of the public who recognise any of the individuals or hold relevant information are encouraged to come forward through either of the two contact channels provided.
See the full list with photographs on the US Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives page.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US has announced seven official websites for people to report serious crimes in the country.
FBI publishes names of most wanted fugitives
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the FBI recently released the identities and photos of ten people currently on its most-wanted fugitives list.
Among them is Ruja Ignatova, known as the 'Cryptoqueen', whose massive cryptocurrency fraud scheme has kept her in the limelight for years.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng