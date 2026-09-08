The US Secret Service has published its most wanted fugitives list, naming 32 individuals wanted in connection with financial crimes and cyber fraud

Rewards of up to $10 million are on offer for information leading to the capture of several people on the list

The agency is urging members of the public with information to make contact via email or through encrypted messaging app Signal

The United States Secret Service has published a list of 32 fugitives it is actively seeking, offering rewards of up to $10 million (approximately N13 billion) for information that helps bring many of them to justice.

The agency released the names and photographs of the wanted individuals on its official Most Wanted Fugitives page, urging anyone with credible information to reach out.

US Secret Service releases the details of its most wanted fugitives on its list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US Secret Service most wanted list

The fugitives listed span multiple people from other countries, and the cases against them are linked to the Secret Service's investigations mandate, which covers financial crimes, cybercrime, and fraud targeting the United States financial system.

The following 32 individuals appear on the current list:

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov ($10 million reward) Timur Kamilevich Shakhmametov ($10 million reward) Denis Gennadievich Kulkov ($10 million reward) Aleksandr Mira Serda ($5 million reward) Darren Li ($5 million reward) Volodymyr Iuriyovych Kadariya ($10 million reward) Oleksandr Vitalyevich Ieremenko ($5 million reward) Artem Viacheslavovich Radchenko ($5 million reward) Tim Vakhanchich Stigal ($5 million reward) Vitaly Nikolayevich Kovalev Oleksandr Tserkovnyi Aleksey Timofeyevich Stroganov Oleksii Volodymyrovych Bystrov Andrei Vladimirovich Tarasov Nemanja Radovanovic Mikhaylo Sergiyovich Rytikov Alexander Sergeevich Kalinin Roman Sergeevich Kotov Ivan Sergiyovich Turchynov Aleksej Besciokov Alexander Levtrov Aleksey Viktorovich Bilyuchenko Farkhad Rauf Ogly Manokhin Leonid Vladimirovich Sokolov Evgenii Gennadievich Matrosov Rashawd Lamar Tulloch Pavel Pavlovich Dubovoy Danil Potekhin Dmitrii Vadimovich Karasavidi Egbe Tony Iyamu Allan Esteban Hidalgo Jimenez Ahmed Yassine Abdelghani

The Secret Service's decision to publish the full list alongside photographs and contact details signals a deliberate effort to crowdsource intelligence from the public, both within the United States and internationally. Members of the public who recognise any of the individuals or hold relevant information are encouraged to come forward through either of the two contact channels provided.

See the full list with photographs on the US Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US has announced seven official websites for people to report serious crimes in the country.

FBI publishes names of most wanted fugitives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the FBI recently released the identities and photos of ten people currently on its most-wanted fugitives list.

Among them is Ruja Ignatova, known as the 'Cryptoqueen', whose massive cryptocurrency fraud scheme has kept her in the limelight for years.

Source: Legit.ng