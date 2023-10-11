Fast-rising content creator Chinonye Adeleke has stirred emotions online as a clip of her meeting one of her role models trends

Chinonye Mufasa Adeleke, Davido's recently adopted daughter, has gotten people talking online after a clip of her meeting one of her life-long role models went viral.

In the viral clip, Chinonye shared how excited she was to meet ace media personality Nedu Wazobia finally.

She noted that she has been trying to meet Nedu since 2021.

"Bros, I want brow", Davido's daughter says to Nedu

However, a comment made by Davido's daughter in the trending video about wanting to become a mega superstar got people talking.

Chinonye, upon meeting Nedu for the first time, was heard saying to the comic that she wanted to become a superstar and would wish the comic to help her out.

Here's an excerpt of Chinonye's comment that got people talking:

"Since 2021. I have been trying to get to meet him, but I couldn’t. Today, I got to meet Nedu. Bros, I wan brow."

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Some netizens couldn't help but comment about Chinonye's Igbotic accent:

@nedu_official:

"Ahead ahead… No time to waste. Time to work. You must blow❤."

@longplan:

"This actually made me smile."

@iyanshawty:

"See how she is looking finer."

@poshh_presh:

"She don they wear bone straight … when OBO happens to you."

@tony.frank_:

"Her Anambra accent too strong."

@emmymontero101:

"This Nedu na bad guy....I cover this innocent girl with the blood of Jesus Christ Amen."

@chiiaamaka:

"It’s blow not brow Nedu is not nice."

@iykemond:

"Woooow I love this girl❤️❤️ so real and funny. Na only jealous person or mumu go hate on this girl . Continue being u nne. Kudos."

@njayhair_:

" Anambra girl way wan brow , you are effortlessly funny."

