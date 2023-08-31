The story of a young Igbo skit maker that famous Nigerian singer Davido gave N2m has been the biggest news across the country since it broke

Chinonye Okoli went gaga on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after ace Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut announced that singer Davido had reached out to give her N2m

A video of the young girl's mum praying for Davido after her daughter told her what the Afrobeat singer did for them trends online

Social media was set on fire yesterday, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after news broke of Nigerian singer Davido sending N2m to a young Igbo girl, Chinonye Okoli.

The handout from the singer came after a skit video done by Chinonye of herself drinking Garri with groundnut but pretending that it was Fried and Chicken had gone viral.

Video of Chinonye's mum, the lady Davido gave 2m praying for him trends. Photo credit: @okoli_classic

Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut was the one who announced that Davido was looking for the girl to give her 2m.

May God bless you - Chinonye's mom showers Davido with prayers

Another clip has now surfaced online of Chinonye's mum intensely praying for Davido has gone viral. In the video, she could be heard explaining how she cares for Chinonye and her five other siblings as a single mother with income from her Moi Moi hawking business.

She also noted that they've all been living in a one-room apartment.

Watch the clips of Chinonye's mum praying for Davido below:

See another video of Chinonye's mum reacting to the 2m gift from Davido

Davido sends N2 Million to broke lady who soaked Garri and called it Fried Rice in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that much-loved Nigerian singer Davido recently gifted a lucky lady N2 million after he was amused by a video she posted on social media.

It all started when popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut posted a video of a young lady, Okoli Classic, who was seen drinking Garri but called it fried rice.

In the hilarious clip, the lady had taken fans along as she left her house at midnight to buy 'fried rice'. She said she was hungry and broke and had nothing in her fridge.

