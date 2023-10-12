Nigerian singer Spyro finally fulfilled one of the promises he made to his dear mother as a young child

The Who's Your Guy crooner shared a video of his mum's reaction to the car he got for her

Spyro's mum broke into a dance as she approached the car and only entered after she anointed it

Fans and colleagues of singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, have commended him for doing right by his mum.

The singer got his mum a new car and shared a video of how she reacted to the surprise.

Spyro's mum rejoiced on seeing the car her son bought for her. Photo credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The old woman broke into a dance immediately after she saw the car. She moved towards it, singing as her son and other people around looked on.

Before accepting the key and getting into the vehicle, Spyro's mum produced a bottle of anointing oil and made the cross sign on the car's roof.

After that, she got into it and tried to drive. The rest of the video showed Spyro on his knees as his mum prayed, and much later, a photo of her holding his awards was seen.

The singer captioned the post:

"Bought the ONLY FINE GIRL I KNOW a beautiful gift told her to come over that I was dropping my album and I needed her help she had no clue …and in shock she asked if I remembered when I was a baby and I told her I would buy her this kind of car … I can’t even remember saying such tho. It’s the way she pulled out anointing oil for me tho it’s a default setting CONGRATS MOMMA …love you now and forever. Omo she still de pray as I de type now sef, somebody save me it’s 2 hours already o ‍♂️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Spyro's mum

Congratulatory messages flooded the singer's post, and a lot of people found his mum and her anointing oil moment funny.

Read the comments below:

crazeclown:

"The oil always dey with her incase of necessity Congratulations momma."

mo_tolanni:

"The anointing oil. typical African mother."

enioluwaofficial:

"I love It and I love thé anointing part so much. Congratulations!❤️"

neo_akpofure:

"Nah man you be! Congratulations mama❤️❤️"

ubifranklinofficial:

"Trust, she must anoint that car ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

veekee_james:

"Awww Mama God bless you Spyro."

olayodejuliana:

"Awwwwwwwwww God bless you for making her happy, God bless you mama…. The anointing oil part very typical of our mother things I will always find in my mum’s bag: anointing oil, bottle of prayer water and aboniki God bless and keep our mothers ❤️❤️❤️"

isaacgeralds:

"It’s the default bringing out the oil for me mama, you go enjoy tire l’agbara eledua."

