Top Nigerian singer Davido made sure his presence was felt at Wizkid’s mother’s burial party despite not being able to attend

The DMW boss got popular Fuji artiste, KWAM 1, to sing Wizkid’s praises with a special message

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and many netizens shared their thoughts on it

Popular Nigerian singer Davido sent his goodwill message to Wizkid despite not being able to attend his mother’s burial party.

Recall that Wizkid threw a talk-of-the-town burial party for his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, and the occasion had a number of dignitaries in attendance including kings and billionaires.

Fans react as Davido gets KWAM 1 to sing Wizkid's praises at his mum's burial party. Photos: @amazonreloaded, @samklef

Source: Instagram

Netizens were updated about the event as videos spread on social media and one clip showed the moment Davido shared a special message to Wizkid.

Davido, who was unable to attend the party because his wife Chioma gave birth to twins, made sure that top Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) delivered his message to Wizkid with a praise song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the heartwarming video, KWAM 1 sang about how Davido who is now a father of twins had sent his greetings to Wizkid about the celebration of life for his late mother.

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido sends his well-wishes to Wizkid at his mum’s burial

The video showing the sweet moment Davido’s message was delivered to Wizkid as well as the big smile on his face when he received it. The gesture got some netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Olanrewaju said Davido’s presence at the occasion would have turned things up a notch:

Nwanneka praised both singers:

Ope said Davido would have attended if he was in Nigeria:

Fowowe had this to say:

Wiseman called Davido and Wizkid 2 besties:

Wrld gushed over the display:

Nice one.

Wizkid introduces sons to Tony Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid introduced three of his sons to billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

This took place at the music star’s late mum’s burial party. Wizkid was seen with a big smile on his face as he introduced each boy to the billionaire.

The video caused a huge buzz on social media after the video went viral with many netizens gushing over the display of wealth at the party.

Source: Legit.ng