Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun, has remained a trending topic on social media after holding a befitting party to celebrate the life of his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun.

The three-day event which took place in Lagos had its final part held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Monarch Event Centre.

Many dignitaries were in attendance ranging from traditional leaders to billionaires, actresses, musicians, and even reality TV stars.

Lovely photos of the aso-ebi styles at Wizkid's mother's burial party. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @osasighodaro, @kimoprah

Source: Instagram

It is no news that one of the highlights of Nigerian parties, particularly Yoruba ‘owambe’ celebrations is the outfits.

The celebrity guests at Wizkid’s mother’s burial party did not disappoint seeing as they all brought their a-game with their aso-ebi attires.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at the outfits of some of the female celebrities and socialites who attended the occasion.

See photos below:

1. Morey Faith:

Nigerian socialite and Real Housewives of Lagos star, Morey Faith, looked stunning in her ‘Mama Wiz’ aso-ebi outfit that included mesh long sleeves, shoulder appliques and a draped bottom. She complimented her look with simple gold sandal heels and matching headgear.

2. Toolz at Wizkid's mum's burial party:

Popular Nigerian media personality, Tolu Oniru Demuren aka Toolz, was also at Wizkid’s mum’s burial party with her husband, Tunde Demuren. She kept her aso-ebi outfit simple and elegant.

3. Kim Oprah turns heads at Wizkid's mum's burial party:

BBNaija star Kimberly Opara aka Kim Oprah was one of those who brought their fashion a-game to Wizkid’s mum’s burial party. The reality show star kept things modest and elegant with her aso-ebi style that featured net sleeves that also covered the upper body. She completed her look with a simple but elegant gold and peach coloured purse.

4. Osas Ighodaro's aso-ebi style at Wizkid's mum's party:

Unlike most guests, Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro took a more daring approach to her aso-ebi style. The movie star rocked a one-sleeved corset dress made with mesh and decorated with appliques. Osas also made sure the shoulder of her dress was dramatic with its flower inspired design.

5. Eniola Badmus's aso-ebi at Wizkid's mum's burial:

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus also turned up in style at Wizkid’s mother’s burial party. Her aso-ebi outfit was made to have one long-sleeved arm and another dramatic shoulder design. The movie star opted for a pink purse and shoes to complement her look.

6. Mercy Eke's aso-ebi outfits impresses fans:

BBNaija star and Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, was arguably one of the best dressed celebrities at Wizkid’s burial party for his mother. The reality TV star kept her aso-ebi style modest and classy. However, she also made sure her outfit stood out from the crowd with its stone embellishments all over its sleeves and bodice. The BBNaija star complemented her outfit with a customised hand fan with her nickname Lambo spelled out on it.

7. Layole Oyatogun rocks aso-ebi:

Nigerian media personality, Layole Oyatogun, is also one female celebrity who decided to keep things modest and elegant with her aso-ebi attire. She rocked an off-shoulder dress with dramatic dropping sleeves. Her dress was also beaded all over to give a sophisticated look.

8. Koko By Khloe turns heads:

BBNaija star Khloe put a twist to her own aso-ebi dress while also keeping things relatively simple. She rocked an off-shoulder corset dress with mesh sleeves covering up her bosom area. Khloe also took the bold route by complimenting her dress with a blue purse.

See more videos of female guests’ aso-ebi styles at Mama Wiz’s celebration of life party:

A look at the aso-ebi styles that were rocked at Wizkid’s late mum’s burial party shows that the Nigerian party fashion scene has evolved from revealing outfits to more modest, elegant and classy looks.

Source: Legit.ng