Popular Nigerian producer, Samklef, now appears to have taken a stance in the age-long Wizkid and Davido prominence battle

Just recently, the music producer took to his official Instagram page to describe Wizkid as the ‘number 1 before others’

This came shortly after Davido had blocked Samklef for posting a video of his twins on his Instagram page

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samklef, is back in the news after he showed support for Wizkid over Davido.

All this happened on Samklef’s official Instagram page where he posted a video from Wizkid’s star-studded burial party for his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun.

The music producer did not only stop at posting the video, he also took to his caption to say that he had observed how celebrities were acting at the Wizkid party.

Fans react as Samklef calls Wizkid number 1 ahead of Davido, others. Photos: @wizkidayo, @samklef, @davido

Source: Instagram

According to Samklef, Wizkid is a star among stars who is highly respected among his peers. He also called Star Boy the ‘number 1 before others’ before challenging anyone who wanted to argue his statement with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“Observing how other celebrities behave around Wizkid makes it clear that he is the star among stars, highly respected by his peers. No 1 before others. Samklef noni say so who wan argue ?”

See his post below:

Samklef calling Wizkid number 1 ahead of Davido causes stir

Samklef’s online declaration that Wizkid is the number one before others soon spread on social media and it caused a huge buzz. Many netizens believed the music producer’s position was influenced by Davido recently blocking him on Instagram for sharing a video of his twins.

Read some of their comments below:

Small.ecko:

“Na people weh their name start from SAM dey give us problem for this country SAMKLEF & SAMLARRY.”

sirphaya:

“If wizkid cast u now u go come Dey hail Burna Boy Abi ?”

cute_mjt:

“Ehya, it’s unfortunate honestly. I like you big klef but only you fought wizkid, Davido, Banky W, Tunde Ednut and not Verydark guy? Kilode? You mean all these people are wrong? There’s definitely something wrong with you or your dealings with people. Please check and adjust.”

d_realsolz:

“SamKlef keep doing what you’re doing. Those wey go support go support, make others go kick bucket. keep giving them vawuulence.”

Mr.clarkson_:

“As Davido block you, suddenly you don like wizkid, confused creature.”

sk_unruly4life:

“If your loyalty ends because you are angry with davido it clearly shows you where never loyal or supportive before now.”

Khe_nny_:

“My own be say I love how pretty Mike respected wizkid by not bringing all his mentally ill people to the party for clout chasing.”

D__konami:

“If wizkid insult your eye service na you go say na burna be number 1……we no una type jare.”

ella_fundz_:

“Wizkid is classy, he’s not everywhere and he’s not trying to prove to Nigeria he’s a good man we wey sabi him know on like.”

Gist.connect:

“Samklef, You Don't Know When To Stop!! This Has Always Been Your Problem!!”

Samklef spills messy details on Tunde Ednut

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Samklef recently opened a can of worms against former singer and celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut.

While going live on his Instagram page, the music star claimed that the celebrity blogger could have poisoned him many years ago.

According to Samklef, Tunde Ednut came to give him a drink despite knowing that they were ganging up against him. Not stopping there, the music producer added that he was paid for an ad, and the brand paid some blogs to post it, but Tunde Ednut refused to post anything with his face on it.

Source: Legit.ng