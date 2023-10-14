Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was one of the important guests who graced Wizkid’s mother’s burial party

A series of videos trended on social media showing the moment Tiwa arrived at the event as well as Wizkid making cash rain on her

A number of Wizkid’s fans were excited to see him showing love to Tiwa as they debated over the relationship between them

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is making headlines after she attended Wizkid’s late mother’s burial party.

The event which took place on Friday, October 13, 2023, had a great number of important personalities in attendance and the female musician was not left out.

Fans gush over videos of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage at his mum's burial party. Photos: @theamazonreloaded

A video made the rounds online showing the moment Tiwa Savage arrived at the venue. The music star gave ‘rich aunty vibes’ with her floor length pink Agbada outfit paired with designer high-heeled shoes.

Wizkid makes money rain on Tiwa Savage at late mum’s burial

However, the video that caught the attention of many Nigerians about Tiwa Savage’s presence at the party was when Wizkid started to spray money on her.

In the viral clip, the two music stars were seen standing in front of singer KWAM 1 as he sang their praises. Shortly after, Wizkid raised his hand to pour crisp naira notes on Tiwa Savage’s body as she continued to dance happily.

Fans react to videos of Tiwa Savage and Wizkid at his mum's burial

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's interaction at the star-studded event warmed the hearts of many Nigerians. Some fans wondered if there was a chance that they were a couple. Read some comments below:

Wizkid introduces sons to Tony Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid introduced three of his sons to billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

This took place at the music star’s late mum’s burial party. Wiz was seen with a big smile on his face as he introduced each boy to the billionaire.

The video caused a huge buzz on social media after the video went viral with many netizens gushing over the display of wealth at the party.

