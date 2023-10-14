Popular social media commentator and activist VeryDarkMan has sparked an online war with ex-beatmaker Samklef

The online beef between both personalities was sparked after VeryDarkMan released a clip slamming Samklef for posting a video of Davido, Chioma and his twins

Samklef, in response to the video, went online to claim that VeryDarkMan was after his life and that he was gay

A significant beef has started brewing online between popular social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM) and music producer turned blogger Samklef.

The issue between the pair was triggered by a video posted online by VeryDarkMan slamming Samklef for posting the viral video of Davido and his wife Chioma while leaving the hospital after welcoming a set of twins.

VeryDarkMan tackles Samklef for posting viral hospital vide of Davido, Chioma and his twins.

"If I be Davido wetin I for do Samklef ehn" - VeryDarkMan threatens

VeryDarkMan noted in his clip that Samklef was not supposed to share the viral video, considering the condition surrounding the singer's childbirth.

The social media activist noted that if he was the DMW boss, he would have looked for Samklef in real life and dealt with him.

VeryDarkMan also made a controversial statement in his viral video, noting that he dislikes Samklef because he handled the Justice for Mohbad case.

"Your yansh dey leak" - Samklef replies VeryDarkMan

The beatmaker-turn-blogger Samklef didn't take the insults hurled at him by VDM lightly.

In response, he shared an allegation that VeryDarkMan was gay and Uti Nwachukwu was his boyfriend.

@aretokunbo:

"So snapping with a guy makes him gay ? And if he is gay what is the problem. Samklef if u are not gonna grow up and reserve yr talk for the proper necessary time. People will stop to listen to u and take you serious. You are a brave man pls don't lose this."

@only1brytos:

"After you go tag police and Tinubu say dey wan kill u. Smh."

@olabodeomoowo:

"You have nothing Against him bro his not a gay how sure are we that you Sam you not a gay do u even have a gf?"

@mrfynest001:

"De way you people talk sometimes, sometimes I doubt if you people went to school at all at all, so because dis guy is talking about product dat doesn’t have nafdac and you are saying he is against women business wow, what a mentality."

@c.9ine_ifeanacho:

"VDM meet UTI just as normal fans go meet celebrity watch the pics closely you go know say VDM meet UTI for selfie but you wan come make am look like something else Omoh you need to grow Samklef you don day too behave like Tata."

@dominic00225:

"I'm sure Samklef is ashamed of himself for how Davido word am today he is looking for a way to divert our attention."

@sunnex_waploaded:

"Davido say you be Clout Chaser."

@luchisamson:

"You don start again, later you will come online to cry. You have some growing up to do bro!"

@lydia_princessogar:

"US no go even give you visa. Oga go baff abeg, no worry they don give you small soup lick now you de put mouth for every matter."

@amakanwnnk:

"Darkman you be two face you time go soon expire."

@kenepisode1:

"This video was very off from him. Guy wey people genuinely like just dey use him hand dey ruin life/brand."

Samklef reacts as Davido blocks him on IG

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Samklef lamenting online that his colleague Davido has blocked him on IG.

Samklef's video revealing that Davido had blocked him came after the singer blasted him for posting the video of him leaving the hospital with his wife and newborns.

Following this action, the beat maker declared him the first Nigerian man to be insulted and blocked for sharing good news.

Source: Legit.ng